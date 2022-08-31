Inappropriate enthusiasts name their picks for the most unintentionally hilarious movie scenes

Wonderfully twisted movie fans are picking the scenes that are supposed to be serious but made them laugh out loud.

Redditor Owen_The_Owl910 began this discussion by requesting “unintentionally hilarious” movie scenes, excepting those from The Room, Tommy Wiseau’s so-bad-its-good drama-that’s-actually-a-comedy, because it “would be too obvious.”

However, that didn’t stop another Redditor from casting their ballot for The Room.

Instead of The Room, Owen_The_Owl910 picked (perhaps uncoincidentally) two recent John Travolta movies. The first is 2019’s The Fanatic, a thriller directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and starring Travolta as a celebrity stalker. It has a 15 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and, counted among its ridiculous scenes, is one where Travolta’s character accidentally kills a maid.

“Every time I watch that scene, my severe depression is cured,” the Redditor concluded.

The other Travolta gut-buster is 2018’s Gotti, the 0-percent-RT-rated biopic about the titular mobster. The Redditor picked the scene where Gotti’s “son starts a bar fight and Travolta [who plays Gotti] is angry at him and finds him at a house and starts slapping the shit out of him.” An honorable-hysterical mention is the scene where Gotti whacks a man in the shower.

Travolta stinkers aside, ArizonaRon98 made the highest-upvoted selection of the baby scene in American Sniper. The obviously fake infant “got a good chuckle in the theatre.”

Not far behind ArizonaRon98 is Spinwheeling’s selection of the man who comically falls into the Titanic’s propeller in Titanic.

Others added their anecdotes about this hilarious scene:

The bronze medal pick is the infamous basketball scene from Catwoman, which SmurfBearPig countered with the baseball scene from Twilight.

If you know of any more movie scenes that made you LOL despite their serious subject matter, please let us know on social media.