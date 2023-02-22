Incredible ‘Pokémon’ cosplay brings one of Paldea’s most popular gym leaders to life

In 2023, the internet is absolutely dominated by all manner of influencers and streamers whose fanbases cling onto their every word. Whatever your thoughts on this cultural zeitgeist, it is only fitting that such a personality featured in the latest Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet, made the leap from the screen of your Nintendo Switch and into reality.

Cosplayer PeachMilky took to Reddit to share her take on Iono, the electric-type Pokémon specialist, and gym leader of Levincia. The result is accurate to a fault:

The cosplayer has absolutely nailed what would otherwise be a pretty tricky character to bring to life, given the multicolored and enormous hairstyle that Iono sports, without even getting started on the asymmetry of the entire character, from the headpiece, to the oversized sweater and legwear and footwear.

PeachMilky’s Iono cosplay was so accurate that it had a number of commenters in the thread needing to do a double take to make sure it is in fact a human and not AI-generated artwork (ah, the times we live in). Hats off to this cosplayer’s effort!

It’s naturally only a matter of time before the Pokémon anime will be making its way over Paldea to meet Iono and all of the other new characters and Pokémon the region brings, but as you may know by now, it will be without long-time protagonist Ash Ketchum, who is hanging up his hat after a run of farewell episodes that are turning out to be absolute tear-jerkers.