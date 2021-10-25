Infamous YouTuber Keemstar Announces Retirement

Divisive YouTube star Keemstar announced on Twitter Monday that he is officially retiring.

Acknowledging that many people may think he is trolling, the DramaAlert host said the announcement was serious.

“I know I’ve said a million times that I’m never leaving the internet, that I’m never retiring, but I really am retiring,” he said.

Check out the tweet for yourself below:

Keemstar, also known as Daniel Keem, went on to say that he’d be making an official statement later today about the future of his YouTube pop culture news show DramaAlert.

He also said he’ll explain further in a future announcement his reasons and plans for his retirement.

Keem also acknowledged that many people may be reveling in the announcement, as the social media personality he has cultivated for over a decade has courted controversy with his hot takes that has generated the ire of other YouTubers, such as IDubbz’s Ian Carter and H3H3’s Ethan Klein.

“I noticed some people are very happy and excited to see my ass go. Congrats to you [laughs]. And I know others will be sad,” Keem said.

Some of the controversies Keem has been embroiled in include allegedly using racial epithets live on stream, saying he couldn’t wait to report on one YouTuber’s death after getting diagnosed with cancer, and allegedly suggesting to another YouTuber that he jump off a cliff two months prior to Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah taking his own life.

Some of the responses to Keem’s announcement understandably took on more of a roast vibe than congratulatory tone. Take a look below.

society when you leave the internet: pic.twitter.com/Ct8KaaItMm — aMucc (@amurkymuc) October 25, 2021

