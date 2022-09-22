There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.

Strange and Stark didn’t really spend much time together before Strange was dusted, but the two have similar personalities and rather large egos that clashed even in that short period. If you look at both characters’ origin stories you can see the similarities, both huge giants in their respective fields, egotistical and a tad narcissistic, brought low through a physical injury that alters their bodies. Where Tony turns to science, creating the arc generator and the Iron Man suit, Strange turns to magic through the teachings of the Mystic Arts at Kamar-taj.

There is also a power struggle between them, as both always like to be the smartest in the room, so. The two constantly seem to exchange barbs with Strange telling Stark, “I seriously don’t know how you fit your head into that helmet,” and Stark later jabbing, “What is your job, exactly, besides making balloon animals?”

Despite all this bickering, it’s a strong step to say that Doctor Strange would actively choose to sentence Stark to death if there was another way. Which is exactly what this crazy fan theory is claiming.

The majority of the responses to this post found it questionable, especially seen as they hadn’t spent a lot of time together.

Though the two clashed Strange isn’t petty enough to pull this crap.

It could be that Stark dying was the option with the least amount of death.

This user doesn’t believe Strange would ever stoop that low.

Though Strange can be a bit difficult, he isn’t evil, as this user claims.

Many believe this was the only option with the smallest repercussions, it’s amazing that as many Avengers made it out of Endgame considering who they were up against.

Though there were a couple who like to hold onto the idea that Strange really is evil, and for some reason drag poor Wong into it too.

This theory is extremely far-fetched and will have the majority of MCU fans raising their eyebrows. Though he is arrogant, he devoted almost his entire life to saving people, either medically or through sorcery, even if he does like the praise that gets him a little too much. To say that Strange would happily offer Tony up as a sacrifice goes too far and does a disservice to the character and all that he has done.