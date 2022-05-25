Insanely accurate ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘Jessica Jones’ cosplays have fans hoping for Mike Colter and Krysten Ritter return

Anyone who’s anyone knows that Caged Nerd Cosplay and Sam Syndulla are the best Luke Cage and Jessica Jones cosplayers out there. No contest. Multiple times, Don (Caged Nerd) and Sam have been noticed by Luke Cage actor Mike Colter and Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter for their insanely accurate cosplays. These flawless costumes have made their rounds on the internet, specifically Instagram, where Sam Syndulla has gathered over 43,000 followers for her striking resemblance to Ritter. Don’s Caged Nerd account only totals just over 4,000 followers, but the PartyNerdz owner has been cosplaying on-and-off for years before gaining recognition as Marvel’s Power Man.

Sam Syndulla lends her talents in make-up to several Marvel characters, including Yelena Belova, Captain Carter, and Wanda Maximoff. Besides Marvel, she is known for cosplaying Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise, Catwoman from DC Comics, and Hera Syndulla from the Star Wars franchise (hence the Instagram handle). On more than one occasion, Sam has spoken one-on-one with Ritter, who has been blown away by the impressive cosplays.

On Instagram, Caged Nerd uploaded a photoshoot featuring himself as Cage and Sam as Jones, captioning the image, “Really hoping these rumors are true about @coltermikecolter & @therealkrystenritter continuing their roles as Luke Cage & Jessica Jones! 🤞🏾 The MCU needs their Defenders!!” For context, a recent Instagram upload from Ritter featuring Mike Colter sparked rumors that the dynamic Defenders duo would be returning to the MCU for another outing.

Although there has yet to be confirmation surrounding the rumors, Marvel fans and Instagram users alike are holding out hope that Colter and Ritter will be teaming up once more. Ritter even reposted the cosplays to her Instagram story, further fuelling the rumors that more Jones/Cage content could be on the horizon. Previously, Jones had been expected to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk, but those rumors have since been debunked. There has been speculation that the Defenders will eventually crossover with the Avengers at some point, whenever the MCU timeline aligns to allow it. Right now, all we can do is wait, but Ritter and Colter are certainly keeping their mouths shut.