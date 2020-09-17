Insomniac Confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Release On PlayStation 4

Insomniac Games’ upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales may have been built specifically with the exponentially more powerful PlayStation 5 in mind, but the developer is keen to make sure that every fan of the series, regardless of when they make the jump over to next-gen, is able to experience this year’s sequel from launch day. As per a post over on Sony’s PlayStation Blog, Insomniac community director James Stevenson confirmed that Miles’ solo adventure will arrive on the PS4 at the same time as the visually superior PS5 version for $49.99.

For those that do have a spare $449 to drop on a new console – assuming you can even find one – a second, more expensive Ultimate Edition will be exclusively available for $70. As for what that additional $20 will net you, a remastered version (digital only) of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man released in 2018 will come bundled with Miles Morales which, according to Stevenson, is much more than a simple up-res job.

In addition to vastly improved art assets to take advantage of the PS5’s hardware, better-looking characters (i.e. updated skin, eyes, hair and facial animations), ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows will all be included, as too, will an improved draw distance and boost to the number of NPCs shown on screen at any given moment.

If those impressive-sounding technical improvements aren’t quite enough to satisfy the admittedly hefty price tag, Stevenson also confirms that three new suits for Peter Parker will be thrown in for good measure, as will new PlayStation Trophies to hunt down. As for Miles Morales, anyone who chooses to stick with the PS4 version will have access to a free copy of the game on the PS5 as and when they do decide to upgrade, so there’s no need to worry about having to purchase the same game twice.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches alongside the PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and November 18th worldwide.