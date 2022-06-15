Internet Explorer retirement Wednesday prompts wave of memes, 27 Club comparisons, and an actual tombstone

All good things must come to an end, and the realm of technology has added room for another fallen comrade as Internet Explorer takes its final bow — albeit slowly.

Internet Explorer, the internet browser that lasted a strong 27 years, has been the butt of many a joke over the last almost three decades. Still, to give credit where credit is due — it walked with us through AIM chat sessions, MySpace, and LiveJournal, so we can’t discount it for good.

As AP notes, Microsoft did warn fans about Internet Explorer’s eventual demise, but likely anyone using the browser didn’t get the memo until — well, it was already too late. If you’re too young to get the punchline, IE frequently gave users messages about the server not responding, and at times, it would crash completely. While that’s not unheard of in the world of technology, it became a running joke about the browser.

The social media realm is paying its respects and making a joke or two about the browser’s final day in the sun — here’s a peek at what they’re saying.

Ryan Reynolds joined the parade of goodbyes by saying that Internet Explorer deserved another season.

Lonesome Dove:The Outlaw Years was one of my first jobs back in 1995. It’s been a crazy 27 years and I can’t imagine doing it without you, Internet Explorer. The show didn’t deserve another season but you sure did…#BringBackInternetExplorer @microsoft pic.twitter.com/7rE7LM9FA9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2022

This Tweet sums up the experience of using Internet Explorer quite perfectly.

is Internet Explorer ever truly dead? pic.twitter.com/KQGndprUxn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 14, 2022

It’s funny because it’s true.

Today marks the official end of Microsoft’s support for Internet Explorer. RIP to the #1 Chrome installer of all time — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 15, 2022

If you need another stab at the speed of IE, this user’s got you covered.

This is the best internet explorer joke I came across. Took a sec for me to get the joke .



Internet Explorer shut down from today after 27 years of exploring.💀 pic.twitter.com/dsWDldugso — 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒕 🙂 (@MessiVineet) June 15, 2022

This Twitter account might be one of the best things we’ve seen all week.

Liza Minnelli has outlived the Internet Explorer Browser. After 27 years, Microsoft is officially shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/gUxeJu688e — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) June 15, 2022

A reference to the 27 club had to be thrown in.

not internet explorer joining the 27 club https://t.co/vYWbTtIMDO — mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) June 15, 2022

This one cut deep and might have caused a few tears to be shed. We sure miss our little doodle paper clip.

Goodbye internet explorer. Enjoy my little doodle… pic.twitter.com/FBAETeGEGK — Malware Unicorn (@malwareunicorn) June 15, 2022

A tombstone, RIP Internet Explorer.

So long Internet Explorer! 1995-2022 pic.twitter.com/8oYqZ2uXP1 — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) June 15, 2022

As we say goodbye to the browser that carried us slowly through many a late night, we reminisce on a weird part of growing up in the age of technology. Here’s to IE — we’ll toast to its honor tonight.