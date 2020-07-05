Home / music

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Kanye West Running For President

2020 has been a very, very odd year. Not only odd but also strange, depressing, difficult and unexpected. And now, just when you thought it couldn’t get any more bizarre and surprising, in comes Kanye West to rock the world with his announcement on Twitter earlier tonight that he’s running for President of the United States.

Yes, you read that right. The hip-hop artist, having previously teased an interest in politics several times in the past, has officially stated his intention to run for office. And while he hasn’t followed up his initial tweet with any further statements, his 29 million followers are waiting with bated breath to see what he has to say next.

After all, with the initial tweet sitting at 420,000 likes at the time of writing, it’s clear that a lot of people are into the idea of Kanye running for president and below, you can find a sample of what folks are saying online about the rapper’s intention to run.

And like we said, that’s just a sample of what’s going on over on Twitter, with the mega star trending on the platform as everyone takes to social media to share their thoughts. It’s unclear when we’ll hear more from Kanye on his bombshell announcement, but for now, what he’s put out there is enough to spark a tremendous amount of discussion.

It’s also got a lot of people wondering what else 2020 is going to bring us before the year comes to an end. It really does seem to be just one crazy, unexpected thing after another and this year’s certainly going to go down in the history books as one of the most interesting and strange.

But tell us, what do you make of Kanye West‘s announcement that he’s running for president? As always, let us know down below.

