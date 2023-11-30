Irish music legend Shane MacGowan has died aged 65, here are 5 of his best songs

Shane MacGowan, lead singer of the anglo-irish punk band ‘The Pogues’ has sadly passed away at the age of 65. A statement given by his family revealed that the legendary singer died at 3:30AM on the morning of November 30th.

MacGowan struggled with his health for quite some time, being hospitalized in December last year where he spent several months in intensive care dealing with viral encephalitis. His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, wrote a touching tribute in an Instagram post this morning. In the post, she celebrated MacGowan’s life and achievements.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever.”

MacGowan’s songs often focused on themes of Irish culture, emigration and political issues. MacGowan formed The Pogues back in 1982 (known as Pogue Mahone at the time) and the group saw mainstream success in the latter half of the 1980s and nowadays MacGowan and his band’s music is regarded as incredibly influential, so here are some of his best songs.

Fairytale of New York

Without a doubt the band’s biggest success came about on their third studio album, If I Should Fall from Grace with God which contained a “Fairytale of New York” which is played every year around Christmas time without fail. It’s got a nostalgic, melancholic feel to it whilst remaining upbeat and for many it’s the greatest Christmas song of all time. Of course, we can’t forget Kirsty MacColl’s amazing vocals that elevate the song to another level.

Thousands are Sailing

Of course, the album contains many other great songs including “Thousands are Sailing” a ballad that tells the story of Irish immigrants heading for America and their hopes and aspirations. This song is a perfect example of how MacGowan worked traditional Irish folk sounds into more modern-sounding music. The band makes use of instruments like the banjo and mandolin, something which gives the song a unique sound when compared to its contemporaries.

Fiesta

“Fiesta” is another iconic song from the band with a chaotic energy and fast tempo that captures the feeling of a Spanish party very well. If you’re looking for a more upbeat song from The Pogues this is arguably one of their finest. This was one of the band’s last truly successful songs, making it into the top 30 in the UK.

Dirty Old Town

Other classics that stand out amongst the band’s discography can be found on earlier albums like Rum Sodomy & the Lash, their second studio album. “Dirty Old Town” is a song that focuses on themes of working-class struggles and romance. The song was written by Kirsty MacColl’s father, Ewan MacColl, although it was made popular by The Pogues.

A Pair of Brown Eyes

A more melancholic song, “A Pair of Brown Eyes” tells the story of a man searching for a lost love, a girl with brown eyes, although he is unable to find the girl again, he resolves to keep on searching. Although you’d never guess that was the story of the song based on the incredibly weird music video. Also, the accordion goes pretty hard on this one.

Shane MacGowan’s legacy lives on in his music which still holds appeal to modern audiences thanks to its timeless themes and iconic composition. These are just a handful of examples that show just how complex and emotionally relatable MacGowan’s music can be.