Is Carson Daly leaving ‘The Voice’?

Could big changes be coming for the long-running reality competition?
Published: Jun 6, 2024

Carson Daly is— forgive us — “the voice” and the face of The Voice, but could that reign be ending? In January 2024, Daly made cryptic comments in his Instagram Stories about big changes in his life, and some people think he might leave the show.

In January, Daly dropped breadcrumbs on Instagram like, “Six months from now, you’re going to look back at your life and say, ‘I really did believe in myself, and it worked.” Another added,

You can literally feel in your soul when it’s TIME. Time to move on from people, time to make a change in your life, time to get rid of unhealthy habits, time to want MORE for yourself. At some point, you’ll just know.”

via Closer

Daly also co-hosts Today, so some wondered whether those comments could indicate he would leave that show, too. Whatever big changes might be in store, they’d happen in six months, as Daly mentioned on Instagram. So, in June, fans wondered if any career updates were announced.

Daly seems to be staying put

Carson Daly’s Instagram Story comments from January seem like he could leave The Voice. But so far, there’s no news from the reality singing competition, or Today for that matter, and Daly’s set to return for The Voice season 26, expected in Fall 2024. Daly also produces The Voice, and reports say he makes millions, so even though he works a lot and has a wife and family, that’s a pretty tough gig to give up.

What, then, were those Instagram comments about? That’s unclear, but perhaps they were responding to Reddit posts from fans suggesting not everyone’s a fan of his work on the program. “He is the epitome of bland white bread. Unseasoned chicken. He looks like a creepy serial killer,” one post read.

But for every criticism, there was a supporter. “Nah, what Carson does as a host is super impressive. You might not like his personality but his ability to kill time or to shorten segments or do what needs to be done to keep the show running on time is amazing. He’s a consummate professional,” another comment added.

William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.