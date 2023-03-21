Is Donald Trump being arrested the same as arresting Tupac? Bafflingly, Chris Rock thinks so

Right now, the whole world is watching with bated breath to see whether former President Donald Trump will get arrested or not. It is on everyone’s lips, minds, and for comedian Chris Rock, it is something akin to the bygone era of Gangsta Rap here in America.

Rock indicated arresting the one-time mail-order meat salesman would make him more popular — as Tupac Shakur became after his time in prison in 1995 — while honoring Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday. The jokes were picked up by Fox News and a number of other media outlets, and Rock playfully said Trump’s actions with Daniels may be “romantic” if you think about it and don’t consider the timeline or live in a reality where such a thing would cause some anger.

“[Trump] f—ing a porn star and paid off someone so his wife couldn’t find out. That’s romantic. We’ve all been cheated on. Don’t you wish that the person that cheated on you paid off somebody so you wouldn’t find out?”

Of course, Trump has denied any involvement with the adult entertainment star, and while Rock has said such a thing may be foolish, others who are more critical of the one-time McDonald’s commercial star are not in agreement. On Twitter, where the comments have been picked up and not emphasized as jokes by right-wing outlets, one points out the hypocritical trend that is “people are not supposed to value the opinions entertainers have about current events — unless those opinions lean conservative, that is.”

No one needs to hear from entertainers, isn’t that what the rightwingers always say? Unless it’s Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Charlie Daniels, Scott Baio, Kevin Sorbo, etc. — J Y (@jmy9595) March 20, 2023

What will come next remains to be seen. For now, all is quiet. Though, if you want a souvenir from it all, many are on Amazon. As well, some of the old photoshopped memes just may become reality, showing that, sometimes, life has a very odd sense of humor.