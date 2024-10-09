Is James Blunt about to become Blunty McBluntface? The bizarre reason he could legally change his name, revealed

Celebrities go to great lengths to promote their work, and for many musicians, the goal is to release their album and have it become a chart-topping success. This is why James Blunt’s new idea is brilliant marketing. However, it may also be a terrible idea because if he does have to legally change his name, it won’t be something he will want to boast about!

The English singer-songwriter released his debut studio album, Back to Bedlam, in 2004. At the time, it proved a huge success, but many fans are confused about why he is speaking about it now, 20 years later?! Well, Blunt revealed in a short video, uploaded on Instagram, that on Oct. 11, he will be releasing a special 20th anniversary edition of the album. If it happens to find its way back to the No. 1 position on the charts (although he did not specify which charts), he will legally change his name to whatever fans decide.

To ensure there is no confusion about his intention, he captioned his video with a message informing fans how they can ruin his life. “If the 20th Anniversary Edition of my album ‘Back To Bedlam’ re-enters the charts at number 1, I will legally change my name — to whatever you guys decide,” he wrote. “Comment on this post below with suggestions for my name change, or like someone else’s comment to vote. The comment with the most likes on this post across my social media profiles on 11th October — when the album is released — wins. And then the race to number 1 begins!”

Fans react to James Blunt’s suggestion for his new name

Unsurprisingly, the post has attracted attention from people eager to have their shot at ruining Blunt’s life and naming him something awful. Among the suggestions are Yerb Eautiful (a nod to his track “You’re Beautiful”), Bames Jlunt, and Ed Sheeran. Another suggestion: “The name ‘Kanye West’ has been vacant since 2021,” a comment reads.

However, the top contender at the time of writing is Blunty McBluntface, which has received over 30,000 likes. The name refers to the naming of the 2016 British research submarine, which was named Boaty McBoatface. And yes, this name was created by the public!

The musician has also been praised for having a good vibe and a sense of humor. “James blunt is a master class in how to take negativity on the chin and redirect it with a sense of humor,” a comment reads. “You may not like his music, but he’s got such a good vibe about him.” Other fans agree that Blunt is an all-around good guy, and his music has positively impacted their lives.

“James. Allow me to say this. ‘You’re Beautiful’ was a song that made me feel like while life can be cr**, maybe irrevocably ‘blunt,’ there might still be hope,” a fan shared. “James you are beautiful indeed.”

We are as excited as the rest of Blunt’s fanbase to see how this name-change business pans out, but we are also eager to rediscover, arguably, his best studio album. And if this anniversary album catapults him back into the limelight, fans may learn more about this fascinating man – although he has not always embraced fame.

“People love me or they hate me. I probably get on well in the music industry because I can be incredibly shallow,” he told L’Official Ibiza in an interview. “I think it is very bizarre that in our society we choose to take musicians and actors so seriously. Actors are just reading someone else’s lines. Musicians are just glorified court jesters. And yet we put them on a pedestal and expect them to become role models. It’s farcical.” Wise words, Mr. McBluntface.

