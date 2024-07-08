Is Kesha Mick Jagger’s daughter?

Pop star Kesha has been at the center of a rumor for several years now – could she be the secret daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger? The speculation stems from Kesha’s own musings about her father’s identity. Born in 1987, Kesha grew up not knowing her biological dad. Her mom, Rosemary “Pebe” Sebert, a songwriter herself, only revealed he was a handsome musician she’d met at a party.

In a 2010 Rolling Stone interview, Kesha wondered aloud if Mick Jagger might be her father. Let’s just preface this by saying that this wasn’t just pulled out of thin air. The theory did have some merit, considering that Kesha’s mom had toured with the Rolling Stones as a backup singer, and Kesha noted a resemblance between herself and young Mick.

Are Kesha and Mick Jagger related?

However, the timing doesn’t quite add up. Kesha was born when Jagger was married to Jerry Hall, making a secret child unlikely. Neither Kesha’s mom nor Jagger has ever confirmed any connection. In fact, Kesha later claimed a man named Bob Chamberlain was her father figure until she was 19.

Fast forward to 2024, and Kesha’s making headlines for different reasons. The singer just dropped her first independent single, JOYRIDE, on July 4th. This release marks a major milestone for Kesha, who recently parted ways with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records after a lengthy legal battle.

JOYRIDE showcases Kesha’s electro-pop roots while delivering defiant, empowering lyrics. With lines like “Don’t try to give me s**t / I’ve earned the right to be like this,” it’s clear Kesha’s embracing her newfound freedom as an indie artist. The timing of the song is particularly noteworthy, coming just days before Katy Perry’s rumored new track. This has some people thinking that it might be a subtle dig at Perry for working with Dr. Luke.

Even though the Mick Jagger paternity rumor remains unresolved, Kesha’s career is still moving forward and shifting into high gear. With her legal troubles behind her and new music on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating what this pop rebel will do next. Whether or not she shares DNA with a rock legend, Kesha’s proving she’s a force to be reckoned with in her own right.

