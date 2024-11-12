‘Is she a smoker?’: Kate Middleton criticized for ‘aged’ appearance as royalists say ‘everyone needs to worry about her’

Kate Middleton sparked concerns and criticisms after she appeared at Remembrance Sunday looking tired, with one TV presenter even criticizing her for looking old and sharing her doubt that it’s because of her cancer treatment.

Recommended Videos

The Princess of Wales has resumed a few public engagements since she finished her chemotherapy in September. She joined the rest of the royals on the Nov. 10 event and was pictured standing alongside Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony above the Cenotaph.

Photos showed her looking somber as she witnessed the commemorations below participated by King Charles III, Prince William, and Princess Anne and was also seen smiling as she interacted with the duchess. But, given that she recently finished her cancer treatment, naturally the public was concerned for her.

Over at GB News, actor Christopher Biggins shared his concern for Kate with hosts Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes. He commended the mom-of-three for making a “great effort” to be at Remembrance Sunday and noted that “she didn’t look very well.”

“It was important because the Queen wasn’t there and her husband was there presenting a wreath, so I think it was important the family was there,” he said adding that the public should be concerned about her health: “Everybody worries about her and everyone needs to worry about her.” Webster supposed that her weariness could be from a bad night’s sleep because she looked fantastic when she joined the Royals at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night.

🎉🌟 #KateMiddleton made a stunning return to public life at the #FestivalOfRemembrance! Post-chemo, she's glowing alongside Prince William at Royal Albert Hall. Her resilience is inspiring. Don't miss out on this moment of royal grace and strength! #RoyalFamily #Inspiring… pic.twitter.com/libTmYOz1c — know the Unknown (@imurpartha) November 9, 2024

“I want to be careful not to put more pressure on her because she must be stressed about coming back into the public. Everyone will be trying to analyze everything,” she said.

True enough, Kate’s appearance at Remembrance Sunday caught the attention of outspoken Good Morning Britain panelist Narinder Kaur. She said the princess has “aged so much” and even suggested that it could be the result of smoking and not from her cancer treatment.

She made the comment on X as she reposted a Daily Mail article about the Princess of Wales’ appearance at the Cenotaph that included a close-up photo of her face. She wrote: “Genuine question- why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation.”

It could just be bad camera lighting. But Kaur’s comment sparked backlash with some calling her “utterly vile and nasty.” She doubled down at first, replying to a tweet that her brother had cancer but “didn’t age like that.”

She wrote: “I have never been proven more correct about the racial abuse on this platform than today. I put put a tweet about AGEING . AGEING!!!! And all you disgusting racists came at me like I’d killed kids.”

The more I'm seeing. The more it's becoming clearer…you don't give one shit about Kate and her cancer (pre cancer) …you just couldn't STAND that I , a brown Indian woman had asked a literally NOTHING question about ageing.

About ageing?!??!?! And you LOST IT.



Hahah it's… https://t.co/Ftk2WxiDf9 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 10, 2024

Heartless and vile comment. And misses the point that Princess of Wales is attending a solemn service of remembrance, not a garden party. Of course she wouldn’t be smiling and dancing. — littlemisssouthside (@southsideminx) November 10, 2024

Kaur has since shared a video in which she admitted that her tweet was “stupid” and that it wasn’t her intention “to be malicious or nasty or anything.” She said: “I’m not like that, anybody who knows me. It was stupid to ask about the ageing. I’ve admitted that, I’ve put my hands up and apologized if it caused offence.”

The TV presenter said the reason she is asking is because her brother also underwent “brutal treatment of chemo” so she had her comparisons. She added: ‘The only people who were offended though, because many people on Twitter and social media have asked exactly what I’ve asked but did not receive the sexual, racial, violent abuse that I did from accounts with EDL flags, Union Jacks, disgusting abuse.”

Narinder is an unfiltered, big personality with the kindest heart who sometimes says things she regrets later.



I'd take that over the uber curated, manufactured pious feeds of some of the commentators jumping to attack her. https://t.co/KuM79XhLyY — Amy Nickell-Turner (@AmyNicks_) November 11, 2024

Elsewhere in the video, Kaur accused the Princess of Wales of getting “a lot of privilege” for not working while undergoing cancer treatment. Kate announced that she’s cancer-free in September but had been out of public duties since January this year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy