‘Is she already a bridezilla?’: Woman preparing for her sister’s surprise engagement catches juicy last-minute complaints

When it's time, it's time. Even if that was four years ago.

We all have different timetables when it comes to love. Some get engaged after mere months of dating, some settle into dating and pop the question after a few years, and others, like this young woman’s sister, wait until their intended is just shy of a full meltdown before taking the next step.

TikTok user @Madlyden shared her sister’s five stages of grief over her lack of engagement to the site well over a year ago, but the experience is as relevant as ever. As @Madlyden fills balloons for their upcoming engagement party, she is assaulted by waves of text from her frustrated, then sad, then accepting, older sister.

Users were quick to sympathize, “My husband waited 6 years so I wasn’t even surprised or excited by the time it finally happened. She’s valid,” one commenter wrote.

“Lol me driving my sister to her proposal while she tells me she’s finally at peace with it not happening that weekend heheh,” commented another.

It was a common thread holding them all together; either they were the one kept waiting, or ended up the only lifeline for someone who couldn’t hold out any longer. There were a few voices of reason trying to give husband-to-be Matt some much needed backup, and others still who blamed it all on the future fiancé name – apparently, the name “Matt” is inherently a red flag.

Regardless of how frustrated @Madlyden’s sister may have been, the proposal went off without a hitch. A follow up video captured the couple’s moment of bliss – which the bride-to-be says was well worth the wait – the following day and showcased @Madlyden’s hard-fought balloons.

