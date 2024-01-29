Is ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ multiplayer?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a lot of bad rep because of a number of promos gone completely wrong, but the game may still prove to be a fun experience for fans of the DC universe and its most infamous band of misfits, the Suicide Squad.

Recommended Videos

Taking place in a version of Metropolis sharing continuity with Rocksteady’s Arkham series, this third-person actioner will put you into the shoes of four playable Suicide Squad characters: Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and of course, Deadshot. This is your mission: To hunt down the rogue members of the Justice League brainwashed by Brainiac to do his bidding.

These include The Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman, portrayed by the late Kevin Conroy, marking this his final performance as the Caped Crusader, posthumously. And let’s face it, folks; even if for nothing else, most of us are excited to get this last sliver of Conroy as Batman, so at the very least, Kill the Justice League will be a heartfelt tribute to the man who immortalized the voice of The Dark Knight.

There’ll also be a host of other DC characters, including Lex Luthor, The Riddler, Penguin, and Poison Ivy. But can you play as any of these other characters and will there be a multiplayer mode?

Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have multiplayer?

Honoring a tradition as old as the very first Arkham game, Rocksteady has incorporated a single-player mode into Kill the Justice League. But going by the trailers alone, which showcase an open-world environment and hordes of enemies to get through at each level, I think it’s safe to say that the studio always envisioned this outing as a cooperative experience.

You can always opt to play this game alone, where you’ll be able to seamlessly switch between the four characters and make use of their unique abilities, while the game’s AI controls the other three as companion/ally units. If you choose to play in cooperative mode, however, each person from your party will take control of a character to roam Metropolis through the game’s open-world design and help the team out as only a human-controlled protagonist could.

Rocksteady has also teased that post-launch content will include new locations and new playable characters, so your pool of heroes won’t necessarily be limited to the four Suicide Squad members.

Mark your calendars and send those invites to friends, because Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming out on February 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.