Is Taylor Swift going to the 2024 Super Bowl? The latest news, explained

Fans are worried that mother won't be able to make it to the 'Swiftie Bowl'

There’s practically no chance that Taylor Swift is going to miss the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII game, right? Well, the situation is proving to be trickier than expected.

While it’s true that society is still recovering from the aftershocks of the monumental Eras Tour — already the highest-grossing concert in history — Taylor is more often than not making headlines these days for reasons that have nothing to do with her music, or the fact that she just won a whole batch of Grammys again.

No, it seems like the culture as a whole is obsessed with Miss Americana frequenting her beau Travis Kelce’s football games. The 2023 NFL season came with a twist no one saw coming, and we’ve practically heard it all over the past couple of months, whether it be Trump and his looney MAGA coterie losing their minds over Taylor’s influence, or the distressing controversy of explicit AI-generated images distastefully depicting the songwriter in a number of compromising scenarios during Chiefs games.

Of course, none of those moments were going to be as crucial and career-defining as Sunday’s upcoming Super Bowl 2024, a game that fans have already been referring to as the “Taylor Swift Bowl” or “Swiftie Bowl.” But is the T-Swizzle even going to make it back to the States in time?

Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl 2024?

Screengrab via ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film on Apple TV

The media ruckus is to such an extent that some people have all but forgotten that the Super Bowl is actually going to be about the culmination of the 2023 NFL season. All eyes are directed at Swift and the inevitable drama she’ll leave in her wake during the game, little caring for the fact that she may not even make it back to the US in time.

Indeed, Swift is currently putting on a show for her Japanese fans in Tokyo. Her last performance will be on Saturday at 6 pm (local time) which means that after wrapping up, she’ll have to immediately board her private jet and make the 12-hour flight to Las Vegas to be able to attend the Super Bowl.

Hilariously enough, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Japanese Embassy has released a statement reassuring Swifties and explaining how she’ll make it back in time, mostly thanks to the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

I guess we’ll find out for ourselves in two days. We’ll be cutting it a little close this time, but Taylor is most probably making an appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl.