Is Twitch removing Host Mode? Explained

One of the more creative ways Twitch streamers have chosen to grow their channels is through the host mode feature. It’s a great way for users to discover new channels while allowing the streamer to always have content running.

It works like this: a streamer can use host mode to host someone else’s stream while they’re online, thus allowing subscribers to see discover new content.

Well, it looks like that’s coming to an end. Twitch updated its website and announced that it’s getting rid of the popular mode.

When is host mode on Twitch going away?

Twitch said that host mode is going away on Oct. 3, 2022. Once this happens, the “/host” chat command and the “Host Channel” Stream Manager quick action will no longer be available. Also, “Autohost” is changing into “Suggested Channels” in a streamer’s channel settings.

Why is Twitch removing host mode?

Twitch said it introduced host mode in 2014 to “to make it easy for streamers to give their viewers another stream to watch when they went offline.” The company said that host mode showed how streamers want to share other streams for their fans and that it has “introduced features that help you do that.”

Host mode, the company said, stops viewers from interacting with the streamer they wanted to see and doesn’t allow for meaningful growth.

“We made the decision to deprecate this feature because the experience it delivers to viewers doesn’t match their expectations when they come to Twitch. Viewers want to interact with a streamer when they’re live and host mode blocks this from happening. Preventing viewers from interacting with the streamer they’re watching also limits a streamer’s growth potential because they’re not able to build meaningful connections with those new viewers.”

Streamers are understandably upset about the change

keffals/Twitch

A few prominent Twitch streamers noticed the change and took to Twitter to speak out against it. For example, xxBrandy said Twitch already had trouble with discoverability, and this move would only exacerbate that issue.

“Twitch is removing hosts? Why? The discoverability is already so difficult on this platform and now another avenue of helping others to get more attention is being removed. I don’t understand this move or how @Twitch thinks this will be more beneficial to its users…”

JaredFPS, a member of the popular group XSET, said they were perplexed by the decision.

“Twitch is getting rid of Hosts. Just can’t understand what’s going on over there.”

Streamer Mopar said the hosting wasn’t as much an issue as raiding. “… people like to say they have people in their auto host list, but I don’t know anybody that actually watches people when they are just hosting them on their channel.”

Twitch’s suggestions for helping other streamers now that host mode is gone

Screengrab via YouTube

Perhaps understanding that Twitch streamers are unhappy with the decision, the platform presented a number of options for streamers to help other streamers grow. The most effective way to do it, the company said, is to promote them to viewers while live.

Also, they can “Use the chat command ‘/shoutout [channel]’” to share a follow button in chat so that your viewers can follow them without leaving your stream.” The shout out also highlights the next stream “with a button to set a reminder to watch.”

Other options? “Send your viewers to their channel at the end of your stream” by using chat command “/raid [channel]” which will help “your viewers form connections with other communities.” Finally, you can suggest a channel to viewers “when you’re offline.” This used to be called “Autohost list.”

“When their channel is live, their stream will appear in the carousel at the top of the page. You can also display your suggested streamers list in your streamer shelf.”

Presumably, the suggested channels are part of a new algorithm that’s attempting to group together similar streamers and make it easier for viewers to find them. While this means that the streamers will have less choice when it comes to their channel, that’s probably intentional.

It makes sense that Twitch would want to control or at least recommend what viewers are watching in place of a stream as opposed to the streamer themself. Like anything though, time will tell if this is a permanent feature or something that Twitch will try to go back on. Streamers are very vocal about this issue, so things could definitely change. We’ll keep you posted if anything does.