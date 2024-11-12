Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Category:
News
Music

It’s beginning to look a lot like Swift-mas: Yes, Taylor Swift advent calendars for 2024 are a thing

Get yours while you still can!
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 09:24 am

Christmas is about to be extra merry and bright for Taylor Swift fans — especially those who snag a Swift-themed advent calendar ahead of this year’s holiday.

Recommended Videos

Shop now: Taylor Swift advent calendars on Amazon

Now that the Eras Tour has ended, fans of the “Blank Space” singer will need to celebrate their fandom somehow. There are dozens (if not hundreds) of Taylor Swift advent calendars out there, including options for fans who want to DIY their own advent calendar.

Advent calendars are an easy way to make the holidays a little extra fun. Beginning on Dec. 1, you can open up one small gift a day leading up to Dec. 24. One calendar offers fans small bracelet charms each day, and each charm represents Swift in some way. The charms include red sunglasses, TS initials, a guitar, and several charms that have Swift on them. Another option delivers a small Taylor Swift doll ornament that can be hung on your Christmas tree each day.

@jessica_parks13

Taylor Swift advent calendar #taylorswift #swifttok #swiftie #adventcalendar #christmas #fyp

♬ Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift

Fans have shared their own Taylor Swift advent calendars on TikTok. In one video @jessica_parks13 describes the small ornaments as “super cute.” In another, the account @tayloradvent shows off the charm bracelet advent calendar while the song “Cruel Summer” plays in the background. The same calendar was also shared by @daysoftaylor.

People who have purchased the calendars are also happy with what they’ve seen so far. Each of the calendars has great reviews on Amazon, where customers have noted that they are “having a good time opening all the little doors and finding surprises” and that they “probably will [buy it] for next year’s Christmas Advent” as well as this year’s.

If you’re hoping to snag your own Swiftie advent calendar, now is the time – they definitely won’t last that long, and Dec. 1 is less than a month away.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered and has covered entertainment and news for PEOPLE Magazine, PARADE, TheWrap and BBC. If not at a keyboard or coffee shop, you can probably find her draining jumpers on the hardwood. In addition to freelance writing, Stephanie is also the Marketing Director for The Process Basketball which blends elite basketball training with global philanthropy.