‘It’s Supein’ time’ – James Gunn’s Superman trailer may arrive sooner than anticipated and fans have opinions

Superman writer-director James Gunn presumably didn’t spend his weekend watching Venom: The Last Dance.

Ever since production for Superman wrapped this past July, he’s been hard at work putting the post-production touches on the first movie in his new version of the DC Universe. There’s a lot riding on this film – both for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC fans – so Gunn and his collaborators are spending hours making sure every detail is perfect.

We’ve seen a photo of David Corenswet in the iconic red and blue suit and Krypto the Superdog being the bestest boy ever. But what everyone wants more than anything right now is an official trailer showcasing Big Blue in action and revealing a little bit more about the plot. An awful AI trailer did the rounds last week, but the less said about that, the better, because – to quote Krypto – woof.

Since Gunn is active on social media, fans often send him questions. On Threads this past weekend, one user asked him if the trailer was finished. Gunn replied: “It’s not. I worked on it this weekend.”

The news spread around the social networks faster than a speeding bullet as fans reacted to the news. One user said: “Need this more than air.” Others put the weight of the world on this single piece of marketing, as a commentator dramatically wrote: “That trailer going to decide the fate of that cinematic universe.” The best comment of the lot, which has unfortunately been deleted, was: “If it doesn’t end with him saying, ‘It’s Supein’ time!’ I don’t want it.”

2024 hasn’t been the greatest year for comic book movies and the fandom needs a major win right now. Nothing would turn the those upside down quicker than a trailer for Superman that revs up the excitement factor and shuts up Gunn’s detractors once and for all. Of course, Gunn’s name will always be Kryptonite to the Snyder army since everyone believes he somehow sabotaged Zack Snyder’s universe, when in fact, the two have been friends ever since they collaborated on Dawn of the Dead.

Revealing details about Superman‘s trailer wasn’t the only thing that Gunn addressed this weekend either. Another user sent him a message – again on Threads – asking him if the latest leak about Superman‘s toys spoiled anything from the movie. Gunn replied: “I’m not sure what you’re talking about but I have to okay all the toys and I don’t think any of them spoil anything.”

On a more feel-good note, Gunn also acted as the perfect ambassador for DC on social media. After NBA superstar LeBron James posted on X and asked fans where’s the best place for him to get his comics, and how Batman is his favorite, Gunn took the lead and told the basketball player to send him a DM and he would help him out. Hmm, I wonder if they’re casting Steel right now.

