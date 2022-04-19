The Smiths are returning — at least three of them, that is. Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith’s acclaimed Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, is returning for a fifth season, and the first season to air after that whole slap thing you may have heard about went down. Jada Pinkett posted a teaser trailer on her Instagram this morning giving viewers a taste of what they can expect this season.

The trailer features an A-list of celebs that will be interviewed by Jada, Willow, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, including singer/actor Janelle Monae, Model Ireland Baldwin and her mother, the notoriously publicity-shy Kim Basinger, and April Simpkins, mother of the late Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

The trailer indicates that the Smiths will continue their tradition of being supportive of women while keeping things really real. Monae, who is accompanied on her episode by her mother, Janet Hawthorne, is shown speaking of her father’s addiction to crack, while Baldwin is shown speaking of enduring various forms of abuse throughout her life.

Basinger, who according to the New York Post spoke about her struggles with agoraphobia and anxiety in the documentary Panic: A Film About Coping, and has often described herself as extremely shy, speaks with a rarely-seen forthrightness in the trailer, speaking openly of her very public divorce from Ireland’s father, Alec Baldwin, stating, “I went through a very heavy-duty, out loud, when-you’re-in-the-public divorce.”

The season will also dedicate an episode to Ayleen Charlotte, who fell prey to Simon Leviev, the so-called Tinder Swindler. One episode will focus on equally-famous Netflix famous con-person Anna Delvey, and will feature Rachel DeLoache Williams, author of My Friend Anna, among others.

ME: I wonder if Red Table Talk S5 will address the Oscars

THE TRAILER FOR RED TABLE TALK S5: pic.twitter.com/V3gOeYWtmc — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) April 19, 2022

As for the slap? Nothing in the trailer mentions it, or gives any indication of whether it will make it to the table to be discussed. It’s not known how many episodes were filmed before or after this year’s Oscar ceremony. Viewers will just have to watch and see how real the Smiths want to be.

Red Table Talk can be seen on Facebook Watch weekly starting Wednesday, April 20 at 12 p.m. EST.