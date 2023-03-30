James Gunn debunks Superman casting rumors, shares update on search

James Gunn is opening up about casting rumors for one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, and while it’s likely not news fans wanted to hear, it doesn’t look like the process has taken off beyond a slow crawl, and that’s being generous.

With Superman: Legacy slated for a 2025 release, it’s unsurprising that Gunn and his team are in the earliest stages of casting conversations. So early, in fact, that in a tweet, Gunn says that right now — he’s really just making private lists and getting things ready for auditions to take place. See what we meant about a slow crawl?

Gunn announced that he’d be making the film just two weeks ago, and fans immediately began to wonder who he’d choose as his hero, what actor would wear the cape and walk around with an S on his broad chest. Which actor would Gunn choose to carry the mantle of the hero driven by kindness, as Gunn provided the following synopsis for his upcoming project?

“Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Taking on a role as massive as Superman is a big undertaking from start to finish, so when Grace Randolph shared a rumor on Twitter that casting talks were almost complete for the actor set to breathe life into Clark Kent, Gunn shut them down quickly.

The tweet in question says that Randolph “heard” the Superman casting decision was very close to being confirmed, and while it might not be shared for some time — final conversations were definitely taking place. She hashtagged DC and DCStudios as well as Superman, so many eyes saw the Tweet, with some tagging Gunn to ask for confirmation.

I hear they are VERY close to a #Superman casting – might not be announced for awhile but it could leak



Very very close…



Role MIGHT even be cast or in final talks #DC #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/Go0wb0jsKr — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 29, 2023

Gunn’s response was open and honest, sharing that everything seems to be in the earliest stages of progress.

Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions. https://t.co/uvUaqCobaT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

After Randolph saw that Gunn had negated the information in her tweet, she went a step further and shared that she heard Gunn’s top choice is Logan Lerman. Following up with, “We’ll see what happens,” Randolph said she could play this game all day.

Not to be upstaged, Gunn continued by first saying that he didn’t recognize the name and further explaining that he wasn’t trying to dig at the actor by saying he didn’t know who he was. He simply meant it didn’t immediately ring a bell, but upon learning who he was, Gunn said he was a talented guy but not someone who had been in discussions for Superman.

Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023 While some fans were curious about the rumor, others in the comments section were spending more time negating Randolph’s tweet in the first place, not even giving it a moment of consideration. That being said, another faction of commenters showed support for Randolph, and when the smoke clears — it’s just another day on the internet, right? Rumors, statements, and comments section arguments.

Of course, some tweets also shared ideas for who fans would love to see as Superman, and from Henry Cavill and Wolfgang Novogratz to Jamie Flatters and David Corenswet — fans have big ideas for who they’d love to see cast in Gunn’s upcoming project. Superman: Legacy will be a big film for Gunn and co., and it’ll be interesting to see not just who they cast as Superman but what other actors and actresses are brought on board to tell the story.

It’s worth mentioning again that Superman: Legacy will be an emotional journey for Gunn and his loved ones, as he credits his father with being the reason he’s able to make the film in the first place. The movie is set to release on July 11, 2025, and the date is very special to Gunn.