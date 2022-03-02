James Gunn got Twitter all worked up this week after tweeting about a “surprisingly delicious” flavor of ice cream, and it didn’t take long before actor and comedian Ben Schwartz jumped into the fray to get the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director’s back.

“This is weirdly and surprisingly delicious,” Gunn tweeted on Tuesday, along with a photo of a pint of “Everything Bagel” flavored Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

This is weirdly & surprisingly delicious. pic.twitter.com/M4LHcGhimX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 2, 2022

“What,” simply tweeted French actress Pom Klementieff, who stars as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which Gunn responded that he’d bring her some next week if she’d like to try it. (Her lack of response can probably be taken as a resounding “no.”)

I can bring you some this week if you want to try it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 2, 2022

Television writer and producer Elan Gale took things to the opposite extreme, responding that he spread some on an actual everything bagel, and it was “mind-bending,” which was an apparent step too far even for Gunn.

There’s something wrong with you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 2, 2022

Game developer Lo Wangshry responded only with a Curb Your Enthusiasm GIF.

However, Christopher Miller, creator of Apple TV’s The Afterparty, likewise jumped in with an anecdote about how Ben Schwartz brought a pint into work with a dozen spoons for everyone to try it. “Starts savory, turns sweet, but then the curveball of garlic hits you a minute later,” he wrote. “I like the garlic!!” exclaimed Gunn in return.

I like the garlic!! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 2, 2022

Schwartz, who is currently filming Renfield, the Dracula horror-comedy from Robert Kirkman, replied with a GIF of a rollercoaster to sum up the flavor profile of the ice cream. “Keep this garbage off our set!” shot back Kirkman.

Keep this garbage off our set! — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) March 2, 2022

For anyone who has $12 burning a hole in their pocket and wants to try it for themselves, Jeni’s Everything Bagel ice cream will be available at scoop shops nationwide starting March 21.

According to the product description on the Jeni’s website:

There are rare moments when we create a flavor so shockingly good the Jeni’s test kitchen looks like a soundless rave. We can’t help but dance. Shimmy. Feel the flavor in our bones. This is one of those ice creams. A soul-shaking, dancing-with-no-music kind of delicious. Buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic—schmeared throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream. An ice cream acceptable to eat any time of day.

As interesting as that does sound, we’ll maybe just take their word for it.