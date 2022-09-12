Jamie Lee Curtis shares the emotions she felt playing Laurie Strode for the very last time

The long-standing slasher franchise Halloween has indisputably become one of the most fruitful franchises in the history of the horror genre — with the latest chapter Halloween Ends set to release next month after years of growing anticipation. The horror spectacle will serve as the final entry in David Gordon Green’s enthralling trilogy, which will foresee one last intense battle between immortal presence Michael Myers and horror’s most resilient final girl Laurie Strode.

Ahead of the concluding chapter, star Jamie Lee Curtis — who has portrayed Strode since John Carpenter’s 1978 original — sat down with GamesRadar to discuss how emotional it was for the acclaimed actress to deliver her final curtain call as one of the greatest protagonists in the colossal horror bubble.

“I realized that would be the last time I ever saw Laurie Strode. It was very powerful for me. I wept. David wept. We all recognized that moment, that it was the wrap for Laurie Strode and me. And this community of artists who made these movies. It was a big deal.”

Since the announcement of Halloween Ends was first made, diehards have been debating whether or not this would truly be Curtis’ last time reprising the role. Of course, all rumors were immediately put to bed when the 63-year-old actress personally revealed that the third entry would officially mark her last appearance as Strode in the franchise — which undoubtedly marks the end of an impressionable era.

Halloween Ends is set to simultaneously release in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 14.