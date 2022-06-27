Jason Momoa recently took on the honor of becoming the UN Environmental Programme’s Advocate for Life Below Water.

The UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, acknowledged Momoa today, and in the audience were two of his biggest supporters and the people who love him most in the world — his children. Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf were there to listen to their father talk about protecting the ocean and its inhabitants and, like everyone in attendance, to be inspired by his passion for nature, especially the water.

After the ceremony, Momoa took to Instagram to humbly share the joy in his heart as he joined the family of the UN.

“With great respect, admiration, and humility, I join the UN family and commit to the critically important work: to manage, protect and preserve the Ocean and all living creatures on our beautiful, BLUE planet.”

He continued by saying that we can do the work to create change for our children and their kids next. Things we do right now can help improve the world for those we love, whose hands will carry it next.

“We must seek to right the wrongs we have done against our children and grandchildren, turn the tide on our irresponsible stewardship, and build momentum for a future where humanity can once again live in harmony with nature.”

In conclusion, Momoa took a moment to thank his children for their support and for standing alongside him as he received the honor and embarked on a new journey.

The United Nations Programme also shared their excitement to partner with Momoa on this great adventure.

“We’re excited to welcome ocean activist and movie star Jason Momoa, a native Hawaiian with Polynesian roots has long championed the rights of people of island nations, as a UNEP Advocate for Life Below Water.”

They also shared a powerful quote from Momoa that describes more of the importance of this opportunity and how much it resonates with him.

“For me, the ocean is an ancient teacher, a guide, and a muse. It is also existential. Without a healthy ocean, life on our planet as we know it would not exist. With this designation, I hope to continue my own journey to protect and conserve the ocean and all living things on our beautiful blue planet, for our generation and the generations to come.”

Saving the ocean is something that doesn’t just help creatures of the sea but the way we live our lives today and in the future. The UN notes that when we protect the ocean, it protects us right back — and Momoa will work with the UN to ensure that we all make that a priority