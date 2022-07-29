Jason Momoa confirms Ben Affleck’s return to the DCEU for ‘Aquaman 2’

The original Caped Crusader of the DC Extended Universe, Ben Affleck, will be returning to the role yet again in Aquaman 2.

After several turbulent years at Warner Bros. and DC, which has seen Zack Snyder’s original vision and a studio’s slate change drastically, we’ll see Affleck suit up as Batman again for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As confirmed by Aquaman 2‘s lead Jason Momoa, the DCEU will continue to compete with Robert Pattinson’s Batman portrayal.

Affleck is also confirmed for The Flash, which is still very much in a contentious position to be released thanks to star Ezra Miller’s very public misdeeds.

This story is developing.