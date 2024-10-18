Jay Cutler is too old, and too rich, to be acting a fool in public

Football players are practically akin to royalty in the United States, and they have the paychecks to match.

It may not be quite enough to make up for all the brain damage, but footballers pull in a truly mind-boggling amount of money on an annual basis, and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is no exception. The 41-year-old spent his early years with the Denver Broncos before landing with his longtime team, which he helped carry to at least one division title and NFC Championship Game. He ended his career in 2017 after spending a single year with the Miami Dolphins, and has since moved on to enjoy a career in television.

For several years following his retirement from football, Cutler enjoyed frequent cameos on his ex-wife’s reality show, Very Cavallari. Their divorce ended that collaboration, but opened up the former footballer to become a panelist for Inside the NFL, a football analysis series that features Cutler alongside a string of former football favorites, including the Steelers’ Ryan Clark, the Dolphins Channing Crowder, the Bengals’ Chad Johnson, and the Rams’ Chris Long.

My point in sharing this is that Cutler’s a lucky man. He enjoyed a lucrative and lengthy career with the NFL, joined his then-wife for numerous episodes of her reality series, and now has leveraged his history with football into a cozy television contract. He’s earned absolute heaps of cash in the process, but all that wealth and influence aren’t enough to stop the fully-grown adult from acting out.

Cutler was recently arrested and slapped with a DUI, after police smelled alcohol on his breath following a rear-ending. Cutler reportedly refused to comply with a sobriety test, and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for a blood test. Its unclear what his alcohol levels at the time were, but reports from police indicate that he was noticeably intoxicated. He was ultimately booked into Williamson County Jail, but was released on $5,000 bail later that evening. Its certainly an easy price for someone in his tax bracket to pay, but at his big age — and in the prominent position he holds — Cutler should really be acting better.

Jay Cutler’s net worth

Photo by Franklin Police Department via Getty Images

That $5,000 bail probably didn’t make Cutler flinch in the slightest, considering how much the former footballer is worth. Even if he ends up losing his new job with Inside the NFL as a result of his potentially-dangerous blunder, he’s not likely to become anything less than a multi-millionare at any point in his life, so the impending legal fees likewise shouldn’t slow him down much.

After more than a decade in the NFL and the last few years of televised appearances, Cutler boasts a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned a bulk of his hefty bank account during his time with the Chicago Bears, but those reality bucks are nothing to scoff at. Over the last few decades, Cutler’s lived an incredibly privileged life, and for someone in such a fortunate position, his bad behavior is an exceedingly bad look. His popularity is bound to take a hit if he doesn’t clean up his act, and soon, but even if he’s booted from Inside the NFL its not like Cutler’s bank account will feel the sting.

