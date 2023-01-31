Jennifer Aniston takes firm stance against police in wake of Tyre Nichols’ tragic death

As the nation continues to reel from the untimely and tragic death of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, people from all corners of life are trying to make sense of the tragedy – even celebrities. Film and TV star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram to comment on the issue and let people know where she stands on it.

Aniston chose to quote writer, composer and musician Saul Williams and his poetic take on the tragedy.

“Abolish the fantasy that men with uniforms will stand beholden to the nakedness they share with those without. What they hold in common is all but a license to kill and a desire to be respected for a badge that knows no shame,” Williams said in a lengthy post.

The post goes on to say “When men gather in their insolence, form bonds that break ribs before breaking rank and file allegiance to protecting the rights of those who once listed me as their property I, too, will call for my mother. I, too, will call for my mother.”

Aniston is one of those people who doesn’t just share things, she puts her money where her mouth is. The Friends actress quietly donated almost $1 million after the death of George Floyd to various causes that fight for racial and social justice for the disenfranchised, according to People.

During that time, Aniston posted a video of the late activist James Baldwin asking how much longer the community has to wait until they get justice. She wrote a message of her own next to the video.