Jennifer Lopez is living her best life, and she joined John Quiñones on Good Morning America to talk about a new partnership that will open doors for young Latinas to chase their dreams and live theirs, too.

Lopez has a new initiative with Goldman Sachs and Grameen America for a $14 billion loan program for entrepreneurs in the Latina community. Lopez will act as the spokesperson and national ambassador for the partnership, and she spoke, through tears, about the drive’s importance.

“When you get a little bit older, you understand the meaning behind things. And you’ve seen enough, and you had your own struggle, and you haven’t seen enough loving justices. I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things and are not fighting against each other and who are just giving each other a hand up. That’s important to me.”

Important almost seems an understatement, and the passion with which Lopez spoke about the project shows just how vital the initiative is.

Of course, Quiñones also asked Lopez about her relationship with Ben Affleck, and she was just as passionate in speaking about the love of her life.

“I mean, this is the best time of my life, and I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really just want to savor the moment; I just want to stay really present in it as much as I can.”

You can see Jennifer Lopez in Halftime, the documentary about her life so far, and find out more about what she plans to do with this next exciting chapter.