‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Twitter shows love to Pauly D for his “romantic” gesture during a water fight

In a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode from last year, a water fight between stars Nikki Hall and Angelina Pivarnick quickly escalated when Pivarnick poured wine all over Hall, causing the former’s boyfriend Pauly D to step in. Now, Pauly D, real name Paul DelVecchio, is getting some serious love on social media.

In the original scene, a fight broke out initially between Angelina and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino when she caught him listening to her confessional and revealed he was “joking” about his social media post declaring his love for her.

Pivarnick proceded to throw the contents of a bottle of water all over the other cast members. Nikki giggled and threw her own water back at her, which made Pivarnick retaliate by pouring wine on her, staining her clothes. By the reactions of everyone else, this move was deemed way too far.

“You don’t bring wine to a water fight!” Pauly D declared, helping his girlfriend break down the door Angelina had shut away from everyone else. Hall threw her own wine on Pivarnick, before the pair started throwing hands.

A twitter post of the clip by user spicebae on August 17th has now accumulated over 46 million views in less than a day, with a quarter of a million likes on the platform.

Spicebae’s original tweet was very much team Nikki, stating “not Pauly D breaking the door down so his girlfriend could get her lick back,” adding “love to see it.”

The replies were almost unanimous in praise for Pauly helping his girlfriend, with some pointing out that he did not try to fight Angelina himself, something which would also be too far, and instead made the playing field more equal between the girls.

“i love how he nearly broke the door off it’s hinges for his girl then walked in pretending like it wasn’t him and he was looking for something HAHAAHAHAH” user agostinhozinga wrote, calling Pauly D a “TOP MAN”.

Similarly, a quote from user itsashchristine shared the sentiment, tweeting “He broke that door and casually stepped to the left cause he knew his part was only to get his girl access and nothing else. King.”

Some went as far as calling Pauly D’s action a romantic gesture to his long-term girlfriend, who dub themselves as “rasta pasta”, due to their Italian and Jamican heritage. “Nah I didn’t know Pauly D was romantic like that”, @flwrchldtweets wrote. “that’s a real ass boyfriend, they a team fr”, @celestital tweeted, to the tune of over 200,000 likes.

One twitter user pointed out that the funniest part of Pauly’s actions weren’t even featured in the clip. “he says in the episode ‘i was taught to always open a door for a lady. i was just being a gentleman!'” @verybestpeach said.