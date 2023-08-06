Jersey Shore’s Pauly D is one of the stars most synonymous with the wild reputation of the iconic reality 2000s show. Real name is Paul DelVecchio, is a professional DJ was scouted for the series on MySpace, thanks to his distinctive hair and wacky dress sense. His equally big and bodacious personality showcased the self-described “guido/guidette” lifestyle to the world – a term for working-class Italian-American culture in highly-populated states like New Jersey.

Jersey Shore ended in 2012, but Pauly D has been active in his career as a TV personality ever since, keeping fans up to date on his social channels. Fans may have spotted that Pauly has a young daughter, although her mother is not present on his public social posts.

Jersey Shore: Who is Pauly D’s baby’s mama?

Pauly D has one daughter, Amabella Sophia, born in 2013. On Instagram, Pauly mainly posts images from his work as a DJ and keeps his personal life largely private. Behind the scenes, the father and daughter are close, with Delvecchio calling Amabella his “mini me” on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. In an interview with US Weekly, Pauly revealed that his daughter is aware of his status as a popular DJ and wants to be one when she grows up.

The mother of Pauly D’s daughter is Amanda Markert, a former VIP waitress and now influencer. According to Heavy, Amanda and Pauly were only in a relationship very briefly, and Amanda resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, Pauly is dating Nicki Hall, and in a new interview with People, revealed that Nikki is close with his daughter. For Delvecchio, his girlfriend meeting his daughter was a “big milestone” for their relationship, and Nikki and Amabella are so close, they “FaceTime every five minutes”.