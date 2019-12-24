Jill Valentine’s New Face Model Revealed For Resident Evil 3 Remake

Similarly to this year’s installment in the famed survival horror series, Capcom is once again using motion capture technology for Resident Evil 3‘s main cast. Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira will be brought to life by real emotive humans rather than be crudely animated and once again, it seems, the developer has made a perfect choice. A great deal of post-reveal discussion surrounding next year’s highly anticipated remake has centred around Jill’s redesign, with many fans noting the character’s drastic visual diversion from previous iterations.

Historically, Canadian actress Julia Voth has served as the character model and inspiration for Jill’s appearance, a role that now belongs to another. In revealing their involvement in the project over on Instagram, Russian model Sasha Zotova explains how she has been honored to play such a cult character, going on to offer thanks to supportive fans for their “kindness and politeness.”

Massive congratulations are in order for Zotova, then, but I can’t help but wonder what Capcom’s plans are for a certain bioweapon that Jill will encounter while roaming the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City.

While we’ve yet to see Nemesis in action, the character is largely expected to play a gameplay role similar to Mr X in Resident Evil 2 only with superior intelligence. But here’s the thing: Mr X never speaks (or emotes, for that matter) when pursuing Leon and Claire through the RCPD. Nemesis, on the other hand, is capable of crude speech and facial expression, meaning the studio could, unlike Mr X, be intending to use motion capture for the monster. We’ll ultimately have to wait and see, either way, but Capcom’s continued reluctance to show Nemesis in-game makes me think it has a special surprise in store for fans, and this could well be it.

Resident Evil 3 is out next year, April 3rd, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.