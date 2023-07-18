Jimmy Fallon channels Swifties and ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans everywhere

Jimmy Fallon is setting a standard for fans of Taylor Swift and The Summer I Turned Pretty, and we have no choice but to admire him as a true connoisseur of all things pop culture.

Fallon has no shame in his fan-boy game; be it on his late-night show or posts via social media, he highlights the things he’s enjoying most at the moment, and like many of us right now, it’s all about Taylor Swift meets The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Prime Video’s hit series has direct ties to the beautiful crooning of Swift, and while season one of our favorite series showcased five Swift tunes, season two is set to contain eleven in total, with two being songs from teasers that fans heard in the lead up to the season premiere.

One of those songs has become synonymous with season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and that’s “August (TSITP version),” specifically a piece of the track where Swift sings her heart out and brings us to tears all in the same few seconds:

“you were never mine…

back when we were still changin’ for the better

wanting was enough

for me, it was enough”

Fallon perfectly acts out the feeling we get when we hear those lyrics, and we’re honestly a little bit upset that more people haven’t done this before. We’re also fully anticipating seeing more people joining the trend.

In fact, it’s been a rather rainy summer in our neck of the woods. While we don’t have a beach nearby, after seeing Fallon’s video, we’re certainly considering the idea of running in the rain for the sake of Taylor, Belly, and Conrad this afternoon, tomorrow afternoon, or the one after because the rain currently isn’t ceasing for us anytime soon.

If you’ve yet to see the teaser that made “August” a permanent earbug in our minds, we’ve got two words for you: you’re welcome.

The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are streaming now on Prime Video, and you can also watch the first season in its entirety as well. New episodes of season two premiere each Friday this summer, and you won’t want to miss a moment of them, especially because we have a feeling the ultimate ship will prevail; Conrad and Belly are made for each other, and watching them fall in love with each other while Swift songs play in the background is a special kind of magic.

Here’s to Taylor Swift, Jimmy Fallon, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.