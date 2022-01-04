The Omicron variant has COVID-19 cases surging around the world, and the mutation does not seem to discriminate between whether an individual is vaccinated or not. Case in point, Jimmy Fallon revealed on Monday that he, too, tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and boostered.

The Tonight Show host opened up about his bout with the virus in an Instagram post, alongside a masked photo of himself isolated in a small glass-walled room.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break, I tested positive for [COVID-19],” Fallon wrote. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.”

“Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job. And also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news,” he added, in reference to the Diff’rent Strokes quote stenciled on the glass.

As scary as these breakthrough cases are, the good news is that Fallon is already fully recovered from his COVID-19 ordeal. In response to a fan who asked in the comments if he will be filming new shows or if a guest would be filling in, the 47-year-old wrote, “The positive came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling 100%!”

On Monday night’s first Tonight Show back after the holiday break, Fallon welcomed guests Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine, and country music singer and songwriter Carly Pearce. But his message should serve as a warning that it’s going to be imperative to get vaccinated and mask up over the next few months to curb the spread of the virus.