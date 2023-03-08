Jimmy Kimmel shares what he’ll do if Dwayne Johnson tries to slap him at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is gearing up for his big hosting gig at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 and given recent events, he’s also preparing for what could happen if things quickly go sideways. The Oscars highlight the best in film, from the dedication of actors and actresses to their roles to the creative genius in everything from visual effects to the single idea that first ignites the fire, and it’s all tied together by one crucial role — the host.

Kimmel’s hosting gig this year is his third in Oscars history, and the comedic host has a foolproof way of navigating any potential violence that might cross his path onstage this year. In a chat with CNN, he says there’s one of two options should someone approach him on stage.

“Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s— out of them on television. And if it’s The Rock, I run.”

We have to say, that’s a pretty solid strategy as far as we’re concerned. You don’t want to pick a fight with a dog bigger than you, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone bigger than Dwayne Johnson. In addition to deciding who to fight and who to run away from, he’s sharing his no-fail strategy for hosting the Oscars this Sunday night — telling great jokes.

“I don’t have a lot of talents, so there’s not a huge number of areas for me to draw from outside of telling jokes. I mean, I am pretty good at drawing cartoons, so I guess I could sit down and do caricatures of the stars?”

If you ask us, we think the guests in attendance would be rather thrilled with caricatures by the one and only Jimmy Kimmel, but his jokes and a smooth award ceremony sound like a solid strategy to build upon, too. This year’s contenders are at the top of their game, with more greatness and vibrance in the hopefuls than we’ve seen in some time. As fans of film, it’s nearly impossible to pick who we think each category should go to, but we’ll soon find out who comes out on top for this year’s biggest honors.

From Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once to Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis, those who dedicated themselves to projects this year have gone above and beyond to ensure that audiences were wowed in theaters and when they watched (and re-watched) the best films of last year from home. Here’s to the brilliant minds behind the projects, those who contributed to them, and to Kimmel for ushering in talent on an all-star night this weekend.

May the jokes be tremendous and may Kimmel’s strategy be fail-proof. Dwayne Johnson is more of a hugger anyway, right?