JK Rowling’s Newest Book Is Already Facing Backlash
It doesn’t look like J.K. Rowling is going to be catching a break any time soon. She already had fans and foes alike on her back over an alleged lawsuit about a Tweet and Dave Chappelle’s mentions of her in his latest special The Closer have brought her back into the drama-filled spotlight.
Now, it’s her latest book that has fans taking to Twitter to throw barbs at the famous author. The Christmas Pig is “A heartwarming, page-turning adventure about one child’s love for his most treasured thing, and how far he will go to find it.” While the book itself seems to have a wholesome theme, Rowling’s previous transphobic comments are still the subject of many people’s Tweets about her newest book release.
Can a pig be a milkshake duck?
Someone even threw out a dig at a still debated part of the Harry Potter lore.
It really does seem that Harry Potter fans are particularly mad about the new release.
Even some of the book’s marketing is trying to avoid using her controversial name.
So far, it doesn’t look like the outrage is hurting book sales. The biggest problem seems to be many people who pre-ordered the book haven’t had them arrive on time. Still, it will be interesting to see if, after many more people have read and analyzed it, J.K. Rowling will be in the headlines once more.