JK Rowling’s Newest Book Is Already Facing Backlash

It doesn’t look like J.K. Rowling is going to be catching a break any time soon. She already had fans and foes alike on her back over an alleged lawsuit about a Tweet and Dave Chappelle’s mentions of her in his latest special The Closer have brought her back into the drama-filled spotlight.

Now, it’s her latest book that has fans taking to Twitter to throw barbs at the famous author. The Christmas Pig is “A heartwarming, page-turning adventure about one child’s love for his most treasured thing, and how far he will go to find it.” While the book itself seems to have a wholesome theme, Rowling’s previous transphobic comments are still the subject of many people’s Tweets about her newest book release.

So JK Rowling wrote another children’s book called, “The Christmas Pig.” I like pigs but gross. She wrote another book. Please don’t buy it. Torrent it. She’s a billionaire terf. She really doesn’t need the money and you can say it’s a protest until she no longer is a terf — Älia Meth 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@meth_alia) October 8, 2021

The whole family will love this new book, The Christmas Pig! *5 seconds later* …we regret to inform you that The Christmas Pig is a TERF — Seán of the Deád (they/them) (@PalisadeWasps) October 12, 2021

Someone even threw out a dig at a still debated part of the Harry Potter lore.

It really does seem that Harry Potter fans are particularly mad about the new release.

Boycott JK Rowling.

Boycott Robert Galbraith.

Boycott Harry Potter.

Boycott Fantastic Beasts.

Boycott Cormoran Strike.

Boycott The Ickabog.

Boycott The Christmas Pig.



Don't enable or support JKR's bigotry.



Boycott JK Rowling. — Wizarding News™ 🔔 (@HPANA) October 3, 2021

Interesting to note who "won" JKR's The Christmas Pig book. 🤔



Look at the GC-aligned heart & dinosaur emojis. (We previously blocked this account, too, probably for defending JKR in the past:) pic.twitter.com/vktVJJwLjH — Wizarding News™ 🔔 (@HPANA) October 12, 2021

Even some of the book’s marketing is trying to avoid using her controversial name.

And then the Christmas pig said "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives." — Catboy Corsair (@DreadBirate) October 12, 2021

So far, it doesn’t look like the outrage is hurting book sales. The biggest problem seems to be many people who pre-ordered the book haven’t had them arrive on time. Still, it will be interesting to see if, after many more people have read and analyzed it, J.K. Rowling will be in the headlines once more.