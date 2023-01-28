Joe Biden, Kamala Harris call for action after release of Tyre Nichols body came footage: ‘We must demand our justice system live up to its name’

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ words rang true in the wake of yet another death at the hands of those sworn to uphold the law. “Once again, America mourns a life brutally cut short.”

Outrage was felt nationwide after the Memphis Police Department released the horrific and violent body cam footage from the five officers who have now been charged with Tyre Nichols‘ murder.

Nichols, a FedEx driver and father of a 4-year-old son, was stopped for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7, although Memphis police chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis told CNN This Morning she saw no evidence of the crime. During the traffic stop, Nichols reportedly fled the scene, and police gave chase. Upon apprehension, the five officers pummeled him, and the injuries sustained resulted in his death three days later. In the disturbing videos, he can be heard calling for his mother.

Soon after the videos were released, protesters took to the streets across the country as demonstrators demanded justice for Nichols and an end to police brutality.

The White House released statements from both President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris as they called for action in the wake of tragedy. “Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” President Biden wrote in a statement.

“It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day. […] We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all.”

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.⁰⁰Here's my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023

Reiterating Biden’s comments, Harris wrote, “To truly honor Tyre Nichols’ memory, and the memory of so many others before him, we must demand that our justice system live up to its name.”

Tyre Nichols should have made it home to his family. Yet tonight, once again, America mourns a life brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.



I join President Biden in his call for accountability and transparency. Read my full statement. pic.twitter.com/3c2Aq3M3Xu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the National Police Association joined the voices in condemning the Memphis policemen’s actions. NPA Spokeswoman Betsy Branter Smith explained to Fox News the officers were not following law enforcement training but were instead “street fighting.”

“Just saw the video. NOBODY teaches baton strikes above the shoulders, NOBODY teaches kicks to the head, NOBODY teaches the denial of medical aid. These men were street fighting, they were not acting as police officers.”