Stranger Things fan favorite Joe Keery has just joined the cast of Season 5 of Fargo. New Girls‘ Lamorne Morris and Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani were also announced as additions to FX’s crime anthology series.

New additions to the all-star cast of FX’s Fargo. Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani join Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the upcoming fifth installment. pic.twitter.com/NjhmuvT1DY — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) August 8, 2022

Story details have yet to be released, but according to Variety this season will be set in 2019 and ask the question, “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Character details are also being kept under wraps with only character names being released. Keery will play Gator Tillman, Morris will be Witt Farr, and Moorjani will be Indira Olmstead.

Fargo is an adaptation of the classic Coen Brothers film created by Noah Hawley, who is best known for creating FX’s Legion. Each season of Fargo features a different crime story with a different all star cast. Kerry, Morris, and Moorjani will join Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Fargo has amassed a whopping 55 Emmy nominations, with six overall wins since its debut back in 2014, with each season getting a 97%, 100%, 93%, and 84% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moorjani reacted to the news on twitter with the classic prayer emoji.

Keery was most recently seen on season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. He is also known for his roles in Free Guy and Spree.

The president of scripted television for MGM said this upon Fargo‘s season 5 renewal:

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

FX have yet to announce a release date.