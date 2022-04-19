All eyes in the entertainment industry are focused on the court proceedings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as the defamation lawsuit between the two enters its second week. Depp took the stand today in a Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse in an emotional testimony that is bringing up a lot of heartache for Depp as he chronicles the abuse he suffered, both as a child and later in his relationship with Heard.

As Depp began revealing more of the painful experience he’s endured in his testimony, his supporters took to social media with messages of support. Fans say Depp doesn’t deserve the pain he’s experienced throughout his life.

johnny depp being abused as a child by his mother the same way he was abused later on by amber heard is absolutely breaking my heart. this man went through so much in his life, he doesn’t deserve this. — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 12, 2022

Supporters also took note that the abuse Depp contends he suffered at the hands of his mother is similar to allegations of what he endured when he was married to Heard.

Johnny Depp is talking about his mother and how abusive she was.



"Violence was a constant."



His mother threw ashtrays. Hit. And there was verbal abuse. Bullying. Making fun. JUST LIKE Amber Heard pic.twitter.com/pobxmZNfGF — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) April 19, 2022

Several fans of Depp are being open about their own stories of domestic violence as they watch the trial unfold. After following the story for years, people have determined who they believe in the saga, and they see pieces of their own story as Depp reveals more of his history.

Lots of dv survivors, like myself, have been following this mess for years. We know who the abuser is, and it’s NOT Johnny Depp. We are so happy the truth is starting to get out. I can’t even start to imagine what he’s been through…devastating 😔#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — JBug (@JBug98194061) April 16, 2022

Fans also brought up allegations that Heard taunted Depp, telling him no one would believe him if he spoke of abuse he suffered. One fan, using a #JusticeForJohnnyDepp hashtag, wrote, “More than 6 years ago Amber Heard taunted Johnny Depp to tell the world and the jury that he was the victim of domestic violence and see who’ll believe him. Today she gets to sit there and watch him do exactly that.”

More than 6 years ago Amber Heard taunted Johnny Depp to tell the world and the jury that he was the victim of domestic violence and see who’ll believe him. Today she gets to sit there and watch him do exactly that. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/HHM5NRvIF4 — Mariam, MBA (@mimasdiaries) April 19, 2022

Another fan declared, “This is Johnny Depp on the stand exposing his personal life and medical records for the world just to clear his name,” adding, “He’s innocent. He deserves justice and peace.”

This is Johnny Depp on the stand exposing his personal life and medical records for the world just to clear his name. He's innocent. He deserves justice and peace.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Mc31yeeaM3 — M♣️ | Justice For Johnny (@JForJ_M) April 19, 2022

Supporters were also quick to recognize that some may not understand why Depp expressed certain emotions while discussing his childhood. One fan presented a theory on why he might be smiling or laughing when talking about his childhood.

For those that may criticise Johnny Depp for laughing or smiling recounting his childhood.

This is a normal phenomena for people who recount historic abuse. Look it up. Educate yourself.#IStandWithJohnnyDepp — Brittany🌿 (@britt15_xo) April 19, 2022

Another pulled a snippet of the testimony in which Depp said he was doing this for his children.

"I wanted to stand up for my family, my children.

My goal is the truth because it killed me that people that I had met over the years would think that I was a fraud. That I had lied to them." -Johnny Depp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/dOOURZOgZQ — Sienna (@winonasrider) April 19, 2022

Survivors have also shared that Depp’s statement about the depths of mental abuse being worse than physical abuse rings true with them.

I am an abuse survivor. Johnny Depp just said that mental abuse is worse than physical abuse. I have suffered both and I've said this many, many times. You cannot tell me this man is not a victim. Beating is beating but messing with your head is…not forgotten. — aya | dia 5 – shut up and listen to him (@this_safe_place) April 19, 2022

The most important message for fans to get across today was that they support Depp as he faces the difficulty in discussing abuse on the stand.

My thoughts are with Johnny Depp today. It is so incredibly painful for men to open up about their abuse. He is doing it live, in front of cameras and to the entire world.



That takes such strength 🖤🏴‍☠️#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/4YsVwQsvn1 — Em 🏴‍☠️🌙 🖤 ✨ · . * · . (@twistandshout77) April 19, 2022

Discussing domestic violence in any capacity isn’t easy, and it’s not easy for victims to hear stories from others. However, Depp’s supporters tuned in and shared their admiration for him — though it’s still to be seen how the case will turn out.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.