Jordan Fisher sings straight to our hearts in new song for Netflix’s ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In-Between’

Jordan Fisher is not just the leading man in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In-Between — he’s the leading voice.

Entertainment Weekly debuted the new music video for “Everything I Ever Wanted” and a chat with Fisher about the upcoming romantic comedy and its instant appeal.

Inspired by a novel of the same name, Fisher was contacted by the creative team at ACE with the idea of a role in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In-Between. He describes the process as something he had to say yes to.

“I was working on To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and the creative team at ACE came to me and said we have rights to this novel and a draft we want you to read. I fell in love instantly with the idea of a rom-com YA space that’s really about transition and making real human moments. The script provided a lot of sophistication, and so did the novel; at that point, I couldn’t say no.”

In addition to being cast as Aidan, he’s also lending his vocal talent to the film. As the lyric video promises, the movie will be an emotional journey full of heart-warming and tear-jerking moments.

The synopsis for the upcoming movie reads as follows:

“After making a pact to break up before college, Clare and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?”

You can find out about their big decision in the Netflix rom-com, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In-Between — hitting the streaming service on July 6.