‘Jurassic World Dominion' Fans Submit Dinosaur Sightings to Dinotracker

The marketing for Jurassic World Dominion is doing a lot to immerse viewers in the world of the film, including encouraging fans to submit their own “dinosaur sightings.”
It’s all part of a viral tie-in interactive website for the film, Dinotracker, in which users can explore all kinds of found-footage photos and videos that people supposedly captured while encountering dinosaurs in modern civilization, with geo-points all over the world.
The latest post from the official Twitter account for the site warns onlookers to not disturb the dinosaurs.
Like all wild animals, “Even the most peaceful ones can suddenly become aggressive and potentially cause serious injury or fatalities.”
According to its website, The Department of Prehistoric Wildlife is “a global organization that publishes up-to-date reports on dinosaur encounters, user-submitted sightings, and vital information, to facilitate the co-existence of humans and dinosaurs on our planet.”
The description goes on to state the fictitious organization was formed in 2019, a year after the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which the pre-historic creatures were let loose from the claustrophobic mansion where most of the film takes place.
The organization purportedly “works with leading scientists, conservationists, and paleo-veterinarians around the world to ensure the protection of our human and prehistoric population.”
The footage, often styled as cell phone or dash-cam video, can actually be quite convincing, too.
Fans of the franchise were quick to get in on the fun with their own creations to submit to the Dinotracker site, including from a Ring front door camera, or simply when they spotted one of the ancient ancestors of birds while out on a walk.
Another social media user simply pointed out the real threat roaming among us, whose “highly aggressive honk” can’t be mistaken.
Another fan gave the world an update on their workplace encounters with the ancient reptiles.
Indeed, it can be trecherous to simply walk down the sidewalk nowadays, with so many dinosaurs doing battle with each other, let alone targeting us flavorful humans.
Jurassic World Dominion comes roaring into theaters on June 10.