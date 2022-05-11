‘Jurassic World Dominion' Fans Submit Dinosaur Sightings to Dinotracker

People on social media were having a lot of fun with the concept, including submitting a video of Barney the purple dinosaur throwing hands.

The marketing for Jurassic World Dominion is doing a lot to immerse viewers in the world of the film, including encouraging fans to submit their own “dinosaur sightings.”

It’s all part of a viral tie-in interactive website for the film, Dinotracker, in which users can explore all kinds of found-footage photos and videos that people supposedly captured while encountering dinosaurs in modern civilization, with geo-points all over the world.

The latest post from the official Twitter account for the site warns onlookers to not disturb the dinosaurs.

Like all wild animals, “Even the most peaceful ones can suddenly become aggressive and potentially cause serious injury or fatalities.”

Like with all wild animals it is never advised to disturb the dinosaurs. Even the most peaceful ones can suddenly become aggressive and potentially cause serious injury or fatalities. pic.twitter.com/IM9QIRYzIC — Dinotracker (@Dinotracker) May 11, 2022

According to its website, The Department of Prehistoric Wildlife is “a global organization that publishes up-to-date reports on dinosaur encounters, user-submitted sightings, and vital information, to facilitate the co-existence of humans and dinosaurs on our planet.”

The description goes on to state the fictitious organization was formed in 2019, a year after the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which the pre-historic creatures were let loose from the claustrophobic mansion where most of the film takes place.

The organization purportedly “works with leading scientists, conservationists, and paleo-veterinarians around the world to ensure the protection of our human and prehistoric population.”

The footage, often styled as cell phone or dash-cam video, can actually be quite convincing, too.

The Department of Prehistoric Wildlife (DPW) is a global organization that publishes up-to-date reports on dinosaur encounters, sightings and vital public information. Visit our website for the latest information: https://t.co/N9K7MKiXB7 pic.twitter.com/frbMO6gXnz — Dinotracker (@Dinotracker) May 10, 2022

Fans of the franchise were quick to get in on the fun with their own creations to submit to the Dinotracker site, including from a Ring front door camera, or simply when they spotted one of the ancient ancestors of birds while out on a walk.

#DinoTracker

I found this cheeky shit in my Garden today. I might let him in idk#JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/wMz8Y0XtMW — ⋈||Double Crested God||⋈ (@CrestedDeity) May 11, 2022

Ah great timing! @Dinotracker, I just got back from the supermarket and it looks like these #Velociraptor followed me home! I think they're looking for something – one of them took the eggs I bought! Uhm… What should I do now?@JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldDominion #Dinotracker pic.twitter.com/chsUtfIlOS — IvoryLagiacrus (@ILagiacrus) May 10, 2022

#Peradeniya, #SriLanka 🇱🇰



"With the aftermath of yesterday's T-Rex and Allosaurus clash, Visitors of Royal Botanical Gardens, Peradeniya have witnessed a Brachiosaurus roaming freely around the garden today."#JurassicWorldDominion #DinoTracker pic.twitter.com/CTj5pl706O — RWCᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@review_who) May 11, 2022

Snuck a picture of these #Compsognathus picking off some leftovers of what I’m guessing was an earlier meal. Posting this to spread awareness. I’ve been warning my neighborhood not to leave children or small pets unattended.#JurassicWorld#JurassicWorldDominion#DinoTracker pic.twitter.com/C9s3QXqJwF — roukaryu (@roukaryu) May 11, 2022

Another social media user simply pointed out the real threat roaming among us, whose “highly aggressive honk” can’t be mistaken.

DO NOT, I REPEAT DO NOT get near this animal. They are highly aggressive and will honk at you while chasing you!



The rest are fine. pic.twitter.com/yFxrbSRQFV — Dodo Brain (@HeyDodoBrain) May 11, 2022

Another fan gave the world an update on their workplace encounters with the ancient reptiles.

#JurassicWorldDominion #DinoTracker

Clocked into work, as in my previous post, I has to run away from one of the #Quetzalcoatlus . And guess what? John brought in his new #Atrociraptor to work. Now Petes gone. He was a good man too. Fuck you John. pic.twitter.com/fbeQD2oUEh — William The Helm (@WilliamTheHelm) May 11, 2022

Indeed, it can be trecherous to simply walk down the sidewalk nowadays, with so many dinosaurs doing battle with each other, let alone targeting us flavorful humans.

Jurassic World Dominion comes roaring into theaters on June 10.