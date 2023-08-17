‘Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed’: ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown finds her plural marriage a ‘success’ despite split

Christine Brown is opening up about her split from Kody Brown nearly two years after she announced the Sister Wives stars were breaking up. Christine Brown announced on Instagram in November 2021 that their spiritual marriage was ending.

“Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” Christine Brown told People in August 2023. “It [only] means there’s change. Our goal was to raise incredible children, and we did. It was a success for us.” Christine Brown — the Sister Wives star’s third wife out of four — was the first of three who split from him in the last 14 months.

Christine and Kody Brown married in 1994 and had six children together: Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Kody Brown has 12 other children from his marriages to his first wife Meri Brown, his second wife Janelle Brown, and his fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Christine Brown is now engaged to David Woolley, who she described as “wonderful and kind” in an Instagram post. “I never dreamed I could find a love like this,” she wrote on Feb. 14, 2023.

She was the first of Kody Brown’s wives to leave their plural marriage – announcing on Nov. 2, 2021 that they’d “grown apart.” In December 2022, he revealed on Sister Wives: One on One that he and Janelle Brown were separated. The two had been together since 1993. A month later, Meri Brown said their 32-year marriage had ended as well, though she shared she would be open to a reconciliation.

Kody Brown is now in a monogamous marriage with Robyn Brown, and he acknowledged to People, “It’s been painful, a lot of finger-pointing and blame. But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we’re bound forever through our kids.” The star of the hit TLC show admitted that he could have done better in his relationships and put some of the blame for the end of his marriages on himself.

Robyn Brown admitted to the publication that it was difficult being married to Kody Brown while he was going through his splits. “No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce,” she said. “I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody. He’s doing his best.” The 18th season of Sister Wives will premiere on August 20 and will explore the changes in their family dynamic. Viewers saw Robyn Brown break down in the trailer for the 18th season as she reacted to the end of their plural family.