‘Just here admiring her and all her new haters’: Beyoncé puts on a very busty display with a sparkly grey suit but it’s not getting everyone’s approval

You don’t need us to tell you that just about everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold, or in this case, silver (or perhaps it’s grey). The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer has enjoyed more than a successful music career; she is also celebrated for being an icon and style inspiration, and she’s recently been slaying with her outfit choices.

She’s always willing to take a risk, but that doesn’t mean it always pays off: enter Bey’s latest business casual attire, a grey suit that makes for a busty display, and it has her fans divided. The singer wore the outfit to Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, where she attended an event to support her sister, Solange Knowles (she was also joined by her husband Jay Z and mama, Tina Knowles, who looked stunning in an elegant black suit with statement belt).

Beyoncé’s fans react to her latest style statement

Beyoncé posted several photos of her outfit on Instagram, where her 314 million followers could get an eyeful. The snaps show the singer in a bedazzled grey pinstriped suit with a plunging neckline. If she had paired it with a shirt or bodysuit, there would be no question this look slayed, but Queen Bey opted to show off her cleavage instead (and let’s just say, it would not be a look you could wear to a corporate job without likely receiving a written warning). She captioned her post with, “On My Thu Thu.”

Beyoncé paired the suit with transparent pointed heels and kept her accessories simple: she completed the look with oversized earrings and a ring. Her makeup was natural, and she chose a curly platinum blonde hairstyle.

So, what do fans have to say about her look? The comment section of the post appears to have a theme as people continue to hate Beyoncé for reasons entirely unrelated to her outfit choices (fans are focused on the allegations that Jaguar Wright made about Bey and her husband Jay Z during an interview with Piers Morgan, which resulted in the British host making a public apology, which is unheard of).

There are hateful comments, vomit emojis, and individuals who are there for the drama. “Just here admiring her and all her new haters,” a fan shared. However, some people approve! “The hair, the outfit. the grill the glasses. A WHOLE A** MOOD,” a comment reads. “I really love B in suits,” another shared. Another fan echoed this comment, writing, “I really love seeing this woman in suits.”

Regardless of what fans think of Beyoncé’s outfit, we must acknowledge that she always manages to make a style statement. She has been praised for her daring choices on multiple occasions, which is part of what makes her look so fascinating. But when she’s not getting dressed up, the star opts for comfort, letting her blend into the crowd.

“When I’m not dressed for an appearance, and I’m training or hustling, my go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” she told CR Fashion Book in an interview earlier this year. “I go through seasons where I literally don’t have a second to think about what I’m wearing. I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed.”

Fans would have also noticed that Beyoncé is always willing to experiment with her appearance, including her hairstyles. “I’ve done some crazy things with my hair, but you can’t live with regrets,” she said. “Being safe is boring.” It is this last statement that she appears to live by!

