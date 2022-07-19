‘Justice League’ star Ray Fisher calls out Snyder Cut article

Justice League star Ray Fisher is calling out an article about the divisive 2017 DC film for what he says is a falsehood about him that needs correcting.

Most DC fans can now agree Fisher’s character, Cyborg, was done dirty in the 2017 Joss Whedon-directed film, with his character being portrayed as a catch-phrase spewing caricature who was stripped of many heartfelt and awe-inspiring scenes that would eventually make their way into the re-release of the movie, 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. What’s more, Whedon himself was called out for alleged abusive behavior on the set of the reshoots for his 2017 version of Justice League by Fisher and others, which was a topic touched upon in a Rolling Stone article with which Fisher has taken issue.

Fisher shared a screen grab of the article on Twitter, in which the author states, “Fisher declined to comment to Rolling Stone.”

“[Rolling Stone] and [senior writer Tatiana Siegel] need to amend this article immediately!” Fisher wrote. “Neither myself, nor anyone on my team, EVER ‘declined to comment to Rolling Stone.'”

.@RollingStone and @TatianaSiegel27 need to amend this article immediately!



Neither myself, nor anyone on my team, EVER “declined to comment to Rolling Stone.”



Furthermore, this type of rumor-mill reporting is offensive, dangerous, and willfully evasive of fact.



A>E pic.twitter.com/HtOt4D6A9b — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 19, 2022

Fisher went on to state that the error in the article amounted to “rumor-mill reporting” that is “offensive, dangerous, and willfully evasive of fact.”

He ended the tweet with the tag “A>E,” which is a nod to a phrase the actor has used in the past that means “accountability is greater than entertainment.”

The Rolling Stone article in question with which Fisher has taken issue centers around a WarnerMedia report that claims the fan campaign to “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” was partially fueled by fake Twitter accounts — 13 percent, to be exact.