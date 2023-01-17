Kang conquers Twitter as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ emojis shrink onto social media

It wouldn’t feel like a Marvel release without the accompanying Twitter hashflags, right? How would we be able to tweet about the movie without all those little characters? Never fear, an assortment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania emojis have finally gone live, and we couldn’t more excited to use them. Look at how frikken’ cute they are. We can’t take it.

The nine hashflags available make up the film’s most prominent characters. There’s multiversal madman Kang, everyone’s favorite bug-themed hero Ant-Man, his badass partner The Wasp, the man who started it all Hank Pym, Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie Lang, Hank’s wife and Quantum Realm traveler Janet van Dyne, and Kang’s conquering persona — to name a few.

Whether they’re old favorites or new showstoppers — even a cartoon Kang gets us excited for what’s sure to blow our minds this February. Set to release on Feb. 17, this third installment in the Ant-Man franchise is expected to totally redefine the MCU. For better, or for worse? Sadly, only time will tell.

One thing is certain, and that’s the fact that nothing really is. In an age of massive overhauls, the MCU has gone to great lengths to keep us on our toes. As we move into the newest phase of this cinematic universe, there’s really no way to know how everything will tie together. If anyone can do it though, it’s the minds at Marvel. We just hope that with each new release, these universal stories continue to astonish fans around the globe.