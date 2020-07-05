Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President, Has Elon Musk’s Support

Between the coronavirus pandemic, widespread riots across the world following the death of George Floyd, an invasion of murder hornets and more, 2020 has been a pretty strange, depressing and difficult year. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger or more bizarre, in steps Kanye West to send shockwaves throughout the country by announcing that he plans to run for president.

Earlier this evening, the hip-hop star took to Twitter to announce that he intends to run for office. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States.”

You can see his tweet down below:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

But wait, there’s more! Elon Musk has already thrown his support behind Kanye, taking to Twitter shortly after the announcement to say the following:

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Of course, this is far from the first time that West has teased his ambitions to work in the White House, but it is the first time that he’s made a serious (we think?) declaration of his intention to run, and suffice it to say, the reactions online have been just as wild as you’d expect.

See below for just a sample of how folks are reacting to West’s earth-shattering announcement:

If Kanye runs for president and he wins… Kim Kardashian will be the First Lady…. we’ll never hear the end of it — senpai (๑･̑◡･̑๑) (@sanctuaryyy) July 5, 2020

Just remembered people actually voted for Trump so President Kanye isn’t that far-fetched. America had a horrible, genocidal run. Maybe it’s time to pack it in. Is Norway the move? — Velly Crockett (@Slcarter85) July 5, 2020

Who had “Kanye runs for President” on their 2020 Apocalpyse Bingo card? Anyone? Someone mercifully yell ‘Bingo’ at some point, please… https://t.co/jgBcQ3WOpJ — Kent (@kentstates) July 5, 2020

Please tell me Kanye West running for President is a joke. It's cruel, it's evil, it's not funny. Stop it! — MissGee 🏄🏾‍♀️🌊 (@TaraGee76) July 5, 2020

I leave twitter for like 2 hours and all of the sudden Kanye is running for president?? — kevin bustin (@bustin722) July 5, 2020

So Kanye is running for president huh? 2020 must have taken some of the bad brown acid. — John Brooks (@BrookoUK) July 5, 2020

Kanye West for president? Don't you have to be born on Earth to be president?

But for real, he better get ready for Trump demanding to see his birth certificate on TV everyday. — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) July 5, 2020

MY MOM JUST TOLD ME KANYE IS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT I AM SHITING MYSELF — ♕𝙯𝙤𝙚✦ | check in with friends💛 (@zoewastaken) July 5, 2020

No one wants Kanye as president. Just drop 808’s 2 and we good. https://t.co/gcnNJEwiQo — Diego (@diegodbotello) July 5, 2020

They laugh because Kanye West ran for President of the United States of America… OK! I remind you that this is how they made fun of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign and he won. So it's not crazy! pic.twitter.com/8e6RAXuDk8 — Javier Rodríguez (@JavRodriguez13) July 5, 2020

Why is Kanye West running for president the least surprising thing of this year? 😅 — Joshua James ☕️ (@Blorange_Tiger) July 5, 2020

kanye west is running for president?? what?? is 2020 even real?? — amina (@amxnach) July 5, 2020

And there are a lot – and we do mean a lot – more reactions where those came from. Yes, West’s announcement has everyone talking and understandably so. At this point, we can only wonder what else is going to happen before 2020 comes to an end.

Tell us, though, what do you think about Kanye West running for president? As always, drop a comment down below and watch this space for more.