Kanye West Wants Jay-Z As His Vice President In 2020 Election

As if things weren’t bad enough in the world, famous rapper Kanye West recently announced he would be running for President this year. His campaign rally over the weekend was labeled as disastrous though after he became emotionally untethered and began to slander beloved activist Harriet Tubman. Those who attended were presumed to have done so largely for entertainment value, of course, as the artist has essentially no chance at winning the presidency.

West is only on the ballot in Oklahoma after his petition for South Carolina didn’t amass anywhere near the necessary 10,000 signatures to get him on the ballot there. That said, it appears he has little left to gain by staying in the race, though he hasn’t announced a formal withdrawal as of yet. In fact, in a recent interview, he even claimed to want Jay-Z as his running mate, so he may still feel as though he has some type of path to victory.

“You know who my favorite candidate for my running mate is?… I’m gonna present it as a riddle to you. When we were trying to figure out my website, cause everybody kept stealing my website cause I’m in the dirty game of politics, what I did is put the initials of this [state] down, and then I put Kanye 2020, would that be? Whoooo!… I was like ‘You know who should be my running mate? Shawn Carter.'”

For those of us on Planet Earth, though, it’s clear that West and Jay-Z stand no chance of landing themselves the President and Vice President titles, and it may be that the entire campaign was just to garner attention for West’s upcoming album Donda. The new record is named after his deceased mother, Donda West, and will be the rapper’s 10th studio album.

Clearly, it appears the 2020 election will boil down to President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The former is leading by high double digits in national polls, and he’s likely to win the popular vote at the very least, but as the 2016 election made obvious, the electoral college could still go to Trump. We’ll know the outcome in a few short months and in the meantime, Kanye West will continue doing what he does best – being utterly bizarre in every way.