Karl Urban is still interested in revisiting his most underrated role for a sequel

It’s been ten years since Dredd hit theaters, and its many hardcore fans are still clamoring for a sequel. Star Karl Urban, who drew massive fan acclaim for his portrayal of the legendary “street Judge” of Mega-City One, is willing to reprise the role too. But he says he’d be happy if the franchise just continues, with or without him.

In a recent interview with GQ Urban, who has been asked about a possible sequel by his fans since the movie was released, expanded on his feelings about the character and its long-running source material, the comic Judge Dredd from the British anthology comic 2000 AD.

“I certainly would be interested to revisit the character. There’s such a great depth of material there that was created by John Wagner and various writers over the years, particularly the stories revolving around Judge Death and lots of great stories. To me it doesn’t bother me if I get the opportunity to play Dredd again or if it’s someone else. I just want to see those stories.” — Karl Urban

Dredd starring Karl Urban is not talked about enough on comic book Twitter. Probably the most underrated comic book movie ever! pic.twitter.com/p2x93dMtKH — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 6, 2022

The Judge Dredd comic series takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where street Judges convict, sentence, and sometimes even execute offenders on the spot. The taciturn Dredd, perhaps one of the most feared judges of all time, is a legend in the sprawling dystopian future city of Mega City One, which covers the entire eastern seaboard.

The comic was first adapted for a major motion picture in 1995 starring Sylvester Stallone and was widely panned by critics and faulted by fans for its lack of fidelity to the source material, especially Stallone’s constant onscreen appearances sans the character’s trademark helmet (which is never removed in the comics). Dredd, however, was largely considered to be faithful to the comics, and fans widely considered Urban to have portrayed the title character perfectly.

However, the film failed to make enough box office to kickstart a franchise. Although Dredd has become something of a cult classic it’s unlikely that a sequel will manifest.