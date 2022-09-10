Kate Bishop stans want to know why their girl wasn’t at D23

It was an eventful D23 expo, with a whole lot of announcements for Marvel fans about upcoming properties. However, an important part of the story was missing. Fans were upset about the lack of announcements for marquee titles like X-Men and the Fantastic Four, but they also missed another Marvel newbie: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) from Hawkeye.

Some pointed out that since Florence Pugh fans were satiated with her announcement, why not give some love to the Bishop stans. And while we’re at it, how about a teamup?

Pugh Pugh confirmed for Thunderbolts!!

Yeah Florence Pugh, now we want more @HaileeSteinfeld and her to team up. 🙏#YelenaBelova #katebishop — Sarah Campanella 🖇 (@SarahCampanella) September 10, 2022

“Pugh Pugh confirmed for Thunderbolts!! Yeah Florence Pugh, now we want more @HaileeSteinfeld and her to team up,” one user said.

This sentiment came up a few times.

Others just simply miss her.

Kate Bishop we miss you, we want you to come back 😭😭#KateBishop pic.twitter.com/OnCkiwKSDL — Antonio DCEU (@DBallxv) September 10, 2022

Obviously people were fairly hopeful at the start.

settling in to get marvel updates. hope we get some news about our fave girl #KateBishop @HaileeSteinfeld #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/uxPDixLpSu — Hailees Chicago Team (@HaileeSChicago) September 10, 2022

“Settling in to get marvel updates. hope we get some news about our fave girl,” one user who is definitely disappointed now tweeted.

Rumors abound that the character would at least be officially announced in Ant-Man 3, or literally anything, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening. And if it is the announcement is coming at a future time.

What we did get was an announcement about Ironheart, another young hero in the same vein as Bishop, but it obviously doesn’t make up for the lack of information about Bishop. And even though that’s what we got, we do know that Bishop will make her return to the MCU at some point, even if we don’t know exactly how.

Of course, the most likely project would probably be another season of Hawkeye. If we hear anything different we’ll let you know right away.