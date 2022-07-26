

Many hopeful fans can toss aside their dreams of returning to the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, as Katie Holmes has shared that she isn’t up for returning as everyone’s favorite tomboy Joey Potter for a reboot of Dawson’s Creek.

In a conversation with Screen Rant, the famous actress revealed that reboot talks have been in the works on and off for a long time, but she and the rest of the cast have decided to keep the show where it is — in the past. While Holmes admitted she certainly feels nostalgic about the show, and is grateful for it, she’d rather the characters remain as teenagers forever.

“No. I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives. So I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don’t know. I don’t think [so]. We all decided we don’t actually.”

While fans may be gutted at the news, it’s pretty clear that Holmes would rather maintain the legacy of the original show, rather than introduce more storylines and complexities to something that ended two decades ago.

Dawson’s Creek aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, and quickly became one of the most popular teen dramas of all-time, inspiring a new wave of similar shows over the years. The show propelled several members of its cast, including Holmes, to great fame, including James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson.